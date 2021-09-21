CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA County responds to Seth Rogen

albuquerqueexpress.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], September 21 (ANI): Comedian Seth Rogen expressed his disappointment over the lack of COVID-19 safety protocols at the Emmys 2021, which the LA County Department of Health has recently refuted. Seth Rogen's rant suggesting the Emmys broke COVID safety rules is misguided ... at least according to the...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

wegotthiscovered.com

Seth Rogen’s Mom Reacts To His Super Mario Bros. Casting

If you follow Seth Rogen on Twitter, then there’s a decent chance you’ll follow his mother Sandy, too. She’s gained a sizeable social media fanbase of her own, largely due to her actor, writer, producer director and pottery enthusiast son incredulously replying to many tweets where she shares a little too much information.
mobilesyrup.com

Canada’s own Seth Rogen to voice Donkey Kong in ‘Mario’ movie

Nintendo has confirmed that none other than Vancouver’s own Seth Rogen will voice Donkey Kong in the upcoming Mario movie. In a surreal moment, Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto came out during the recent Nintendo Direct to reveal casting details for the animated film. Rogen is the film’s big Canadian star,...
SFGate

Cedric the Entertainer Talks Hosting, Seth Rogen, Covid Testing at Emmys

Cedric the Entertainer hosted the Emmys for the first time and it also marked the show’s return to an in-person, vaccinated, unmasked ceremony following the Jimmy Kimmel-hosted empty theater event in 2020. The comedian and actor discussed his experience as Emmys host on Rolling Stone’s Twitch. Cedric says that the...
IndieWire

Seth Rogen, Ben Stiller, and More Hollywood Talent Offer Support for IATSE Strike

Workers in one of Hollywood’s biggest unions are considering a strike, and some of the entertainment industry’s most high-profile performers are showing their support. The leaders of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees union, which represents around 150,000 of Hollywood’s crafts workers, have called on its members to give them the authorization to strike following months of stalled contract negotiations with producers. IATSE has noted increased protests against adversarial working conditions, ranging from low pay and long workdays to safety concerns, and a potential strike has drawn vocal support from major Hollywood actors: Seth Rogen, Ben Stiller, Matthew Cherry, Bradley Whitford,...
Seth Rogen
Paul Bettany
NME

Emmys producers criticise Seth Rogen’s “frustrating” COVID jokes

Emmys producers Ian Stewart and Reginald Hudlin have taken aim at Seth Rogen for the comments he made about the ceremony’s unsafe COVID-19 protocols. The actor and comedian had criticised the size of the room and the safety measures in place, and Stewart and Hudlin are “still fuming” about his comments, according to Variety.
CinemaBlend

Emmy Producer Calls Out Seth Rogen's COVID Jokes And Queen's Gambit Creator's Long Speech

This year's 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards was the first in years to see an uptick by way of viewership and demo ratings, although it seemingly still managed to draw the same average amount of complaints from that viewer base. (No complaints about Conan O'Brien, though.) Interestingly enough, certain moments during the broadcast ceremony even drew some pretty direct criticisms from some behind the scenes, namely producers Ian Stewart and Reginald Hudlin. While acknowledging all of the moments that were worth celebrating, Stewart in particular was flared up by both Seth Rogen's first-award presentation comments and by The Queen's Gambit creator Scott Frank's extended thank-you speech.
uncrazed.com

Seth Rogen Says Emmys “Lied” About Planned COVID-19 Precautions

Seth Rogen did not hold back his opinion on the Emmys Covid-19 precautions – criticising the awards live on stage. In a dig laden with good humour, Rogen asked the amassed A-listers just what they were all doing in a “hermetically sealed tent”. “Good to be here at the Emmy...
The Week

Seth Rogen called out the Emmys as unsafe, and producers are 'fuming'

The producers of this year's Emmys aren't happy with Seth Rogen. In a viral moment from Sunday's awards show, which was held in a tent with hundreds of people in attendance, Rogen playfully expressed concern that the setup was unsafe. Ian Stewart and Reginald Hudlin, the telcast's producers, are "fuming" over his remarks, Variety writes.
CinemaBlend

L.A. County Health Department Has Responded After Seth Rogen’s Emmys Maskless Celebrities Remarks Go Viral

This past weekend marked the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, and to say it was a star-studded night would be an understatement. The ceremony featured appearances from a number of Hollywood’s biggest actors, including Seth Rogen, who caught the internet’s attention with his new look. However, the actor, writer and producer, who presented the first award of the night, also went viral for questioning the COVID-19 protocols in place and commented on maskless celebrities, while on stage. Now, the Los Angeles County health department has responded to Rogen’s comments.
Primetimer

Emmy producers are ticked off with Seth Rogen and The Queen's Gambit's Scott Frank -- but not Conan O'Brien

Ian Stewart and Reginald Hudlin, who returned after producing last year's Pandemic Emmys, to oversee the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards answered all burning questions about the ceremony to Variety, including why there were random people in the background, why the show went long and what was left on the cutting room floor -- including a Bernie Sanders sketch. They also expressed disappointment with Rogen raising pandemic concerns from the get-go by saying "they lied to us" while presenting the first award of the night. Stewart, pointing out that Rogen didn't bring up his concerns during rehearsals, expressed frustration because they had spent months working with Los Angeles' health authorities to ensure the ceremony would be safe. “It made three months of very hard work and many, many discussions to get it absolutely right feel a little bit wasted, really,” Stewart says. “And then we just sort of played catch up. Because we wanted the audience to know how safe it was in there. We work in this industry, we’re desperately aware of COVID. I’ve done 50 productions nearly in COVID and not have people get sick. So, it’s deeply frustrating.” As for Frank's long speech, Stewart said: “I don’t want to go through that again. It’s a simple equation. These people are professionals. They understand what’s going on, it’s their industry. It’s not a sports awards. So they know what they are doing and the simple fact is, they know there’s only a finite amount of time. I’d love them to be able to speak for half an hour if they wanted to. But we don’t have that time. So it’s a simple equation. If you think that you have to speak for four or five minutes, that means somebody else can’t. It’s just incredibly disrespectful to your fellow nominees.” The producers did approve of Conan O'Brien's heckling of TV Academy CEO Frank Scherma, although they initially had no idea what was happening. “It was such a surprise to us, that our cameras were pointing forward, and we couldn’t figure out what was going on,” Stewart said. “And Frank is such a professional and he speaks so well, for him to sort of stop, we were like, ‘what? what is happening?’ And it wasn’t until that point that they spun around and found that Conan had entered the fray. I mean it was fun, and Frank took it in such good humor. I love those moments, that’s what we love as producers. When those things happen that you didn’t know was going to happen. And you know he was only doing it in good humor.” Stewart also explained why there were so many people in the background. It was a function of the space. “Nowhere was safe, because we were shooting in every direction, all the time,” Stewart said. “It was both a party, an awards show, and a crew space of people doing their jobs. And also some of those people walking in the back of shots were literally people coming back from the toilet. We had intended it to be a bit loose. But also you can’t always dictate where someone’s going to walk or talk either. Sometimes you’re spinning around seeing things that you’d rather not see.” Meanwhile, Hudlin explained that the Emmys went long because there were three additional categories added to the show, at six minutes per category.
Decider

Seth Rogen Roasts Emmys Over COVID Compliance: “I Would Not Have Come To This!”

The man who caused the most commotion at this year’s Emmys wasn’t Ted Lasso—it was Seth Rogen. First Rogen turned heads on the red carpet with his clean cut look and ’70s chic tux, and then he caused all the ears to perk up with his intro to the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy category at the top of the ceremony—and if you were actually in the Emmy venue last night, maybe he caused you to look for the exit.
MercuryNews

Emmys 2021: Twitter loves Seth Rogen’s pumpkin spice suit and jokes about the show

Seth Rogen’s appearance at Sunday’s 73rd Emmy Awards surprised many on social media and his choice of wardrobe evoked a feeling of a popular seasonal coffee drink. Rogen’s orange suit jacket and brown trousers reminded many of the upcoming fall weather and the seasonal offerings of pumpkin-spiced lattes. The actor/comedian also surprised viewers at home with his jokes calling out the night’s ceremony being indoors despite an ongoing pandemic.
