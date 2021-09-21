CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Lucasfilm Vice President Responds To Claims of Star Wars Fatigue

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLucasfilm's vice president isn't worried about Star Wars fatigue. James Waugh, Star Wars: Visions executive producer, spoke to The Direct about the company's packed slate headed into the final frame of 2021 and beyond. For those playing at home, you have The Book of Boba Fett, Visions, and a whole lot more to be excited about when it comes to Star Wars. However, some critics would say that all these releases would decrease interest in the franchise. After all, the big main movie releases feel like events every time they turn around. (Some would argue that the last sequel trilogy film didn't, but ticket sales would indicate that is not true.) In the past few years, even releases like The Mandalorian on Disney+ have felt like big tentpole projects as well. If you love Star Wars, then it must feel like you're swimming in content. However, these trends can change in short order. How do you guard against audiences becoming a bit less enamored with a legacy franchise in an ever-more-crowded entertainment landscape? For the VP of Franchise Content and Strategy, the answer is simply delivering quality projects.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Lucasfilm isn’t worried about oversaturation in Star Wars just yet

We’re at an unprecedented time in Star Wars history right now where we have the privileged of getting a lot of Star Wars content all the time. That’s mostly thanks to Disney+, which has the bandwidth to accommodate back to back Star Wars series. And, of course, it also has to do with demand — from both the studio and the fans. But is the studio putting out more Star Wars content than fans are demanding?
MOVIES
Variety

How Lucasfilm Made ‘Star Wars: Visions’ the Most Ambitious ‘Star Wars’ Project Since ‘A New Hope’

When Masi Oka was first approached to provide a voice for “Star Wars: Visions” — Lucasfilm’s sensational new anthology series for Disney Plus that presents nine “Star Wars” shorts by seven Japanese anime studios — it did not take much to convince the actor to say yes. “Star Wars: A New Hope” was the first movie Oka ever saw in theaters. It was the first VHS tape he ever purchased. His first job out of college was at Industrial Light and Magic, and some of his earliest credits are as a visual effects artist on George Lucas’s “Star Wars” prequels. “My whole...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Everything You Need to Know About ‘Star Wars: Visions’, Lucasfilm’s NEW Series

For years, fans who love both anime and the Star Wars universe have been hoping for a project that combines the two popular forms of entertainment. Now, thanks to Star Wars: Visions — announced by Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy last December at the 2020 Disney Investor Day event and premiering on Disney+ on September 22, 2021 — these fans are about to see their wish fulfilled for the very first time.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Trilogy#Direct#Vp
digitalspy.com

Star Wars editor says Lucasfilm bosses "don't have a clue" about franchise

Original Star Wars editor Marcia Lucas has offered her opinion on Lucasfilm, JJ Abrams, and the latest Skywalker Saga trilogy – and let's just say she isn't holding back. Marcia, an Oscar-winning editor who served on Star Wars, Return of the Jedi and The Empire Strikes Back, has slammed Disney's approach to the latest trilogy, calling the storylines "terrible" and claiming that Lucasfilm has "no clue" about the series.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Lucasfilm Interested In Developing More Non-Canon Star Wars Projects

The Mandalorian incorporating characters and making overt references to events that unfolded in The Clone Wars and Rebels tied the live-action and animated corners of the Star Wars universe closer together than ever before, establishing that the long-running sci-fi saga is indeed one grand tapestry. However, recent Disney Plus debutant...
MOVIES
Inverse

Star Wars: Visions is Lucasfilm’s best new story since the

Who says a lightsaber blade has to be round? If you ask the right hardcore Star Wars fan, they’ll explain it’s because lightsabers were historically used to deflect blaster fire, so the more surface area the better. But if you ask a bunch of Japanese animators, the answer is simple: it doesn’t.
COMICS
wegotthiscovered.com

Lucasfilm Reportedly Planning To Resurrect Kylo Ren For New Star Wars Trilogy

After a quiet few years, the Star Wars YouTube rumor mill is spinning its wheels once again. This can be a fearsome device: during the Sequel Trilogy, we were inundated with all sorts of outlandish inside rumors about where the story would go and what would happen to the characters. 99% of these proved to be complete bunkum, and I suspect the remaining 1% were right simply by accident.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
Inside the Magic

Too Much ‘Star Wars’? Lucasfilm “Mindful” of Disney+ Oversaturation

Star Wars has enjoyed a recent surge in popularity thanks in large part to the critical success and fan love for the Disney+ series from showrunners Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, The Mandalorian — starring Pedro Pascal and the beloved “Baby Yoda,” Grogu. The Season 2 finale episode of The Mandalorian not only gave fans a thrilling Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) cameo, but also a post-credits scene and title card of the first “Mando-verse” spin-off, The Book of Boba Fett (December 2021).
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Is Lucasfilm Concerned About Star Wars Exhaustion? Here’s The Latest

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. While Star Wars has been a pop culture sensation for decades, there’s no denying that the franchise is bigger than ever. Along with movies still coming down the pipeline, the galaxy far, far away is continually expanding through various TV series (both live-action and animated), video games, novels, comic books, etc. But have we reached a point where Lucasfilm is concerned about over-saturating the public with Star Wars content? For now, not yet, but it is something that the company keeps in mind.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Lucasfilm VP Teases A Jam-Packed 2022 For Star Wars On Disney Plus

Fans might have to wait until December 2023 to get their next fix of Star Wars on the big screen when Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron hits theaters, but Disney Plus has more than enough content on the way to keep them satisfied in the interim. The way scheduling and pandemic-related...
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Every Easter Egg and Reference in Lucasfilm's STAR WARS: VISIONS

If you haven’t watched Star Wars: Visions yet, you need to get on that as soon as you can! It’s so freakin’ good! I enjoyed watching the anime shorts so much. They were so well made and the stories were so unique and filled with interesting characters. I want more of these!
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Premiere Date Revealed on New Poster

Star Wars fans are going to ring in the new year with The Book of Boba Fett. Lucasfilm today announced that the new series, spinning out of Boba Fett's return in The Mandalorian's second season, will debut on December 29th. The new key art poster for the series displays the date and shows Boba Fett sitting and the throne in the palace formerly belonging to Jabba the Hutt. The Mandalorian fans will remember Boba Fett claiming that throne in The Mandalorian finale's post-credits scene, which first announced the spinoff. Temuera Morrison played the role of Boba Fett in The Mandalorian and will return as the iconic bounty hunter in the spinoff.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Book of Boba Fett’ Sets December Premiere Date on Disney Plus

“The Book of Boba Fett” officially has a premiere date on Disney Plus. The “Mandalorian” spinoff will debut on Dec. 29. The show was first teased following the conclusion of “The Mandalorian” Season 2 finale. In the series, legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand are navigating the Galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate. Temuera Morrison returns in the role of Boba Fett with Ming-Na Wen returning as Shand. Wen first played her character in Season 1 of “The Mandalorian”...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Studios Has 31 Projects In The Works According To Producer

According to one Marvel Studios producer, there are approximately thirty-one Marvel Cinematic Universe projects currently in development. Marvel Studios president Victoria Alonso was doing a speaking engagement at "El Caecito" about the current situation at the studio and her vision as president. During the talk the subject of Marvel's current slate of projects came up; an interviewer said that the count of projects stands at 35, but Alonso was quick to correct him: Marvel only has thirty-one projects in the pipeline. Thirty-one, that's it. It may seem like a daunting number at first, but when you really sit down and look at all the films and Disney+ series we already know about, it really isn't.
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Mandalorian’ Spinoff ‘Book of Boba Fett’ Gets December Date on Disney+

Disney+ will expand its Star Wars universe in December. The streamer has set a Dec. 29 premiere date for The Book of Boba Fett, a spinoff of The Mandalorian that follows the bounty hunter, played by Temuera Morrison. The series was teased in a post-credits scene in The Mandalorian‘s second-season finale. The third season of The Mandalorian, meanwhile, is expected to debut sometime in 2022. The Book of Boba Fett will center on the fan-favorite character and mercenary Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) and how they navigate the galaxy’s underworld when they return to Tatooine and stake a claim on the territory once ruled...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Dallas Liu Dishes on His Marvel Goals and Tackling Zuko for Netflix's Avatar Series

When it comes to rising actors, Dallas Liu is a name to keep on your radar. From Tekken to PEN15, the star has become a fixture on must-watch lists given his latest projects. Earlier this year, Liu appeared in Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings to mark his arrival in one of Hollywood's hottest franchises. The actor will also help lead one of Netflix's biggest projects as he will play Zuko in the live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series. And luckily, ComicBook got the chance to speak with Liu about his latest projects amidst the release of Shang-Chi.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy