Evans: American spirit is no longer what it used to be

His journey shows how often African American achievements are forgotten. In June 2020, Evan Gill had just been laid off and needed a way to cope with his anxiety, depression, and recently diagnosed PTSD. He was a chemical biological radiological nuclear specialist with the Army National Guard. The job was daunting. Whenever his phone rang, it usually meant he’d have to deal with hazardous material spills or much worse. He’d moved to Denver from Baltimore, Maryland, with his wife and two young boys in November 2018, and successfully summited Mount Elbert, his first 14er, in 2019. He loved the experience, and now that the pandemic had given him the time and the need, he set out on a mission in June 2020 to become the first African American to summit all 58 of Colorado’s 14,000-foot peaks.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO