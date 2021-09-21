Kansas Man Used ‘Aggressive Force’ in Shoving Capitol Cop Down Stairs, Feds Say

A prison riot in Guayaquil, Ecuador has claimed the lives of more than 100 people, the worst prison violence in the history of a city already plagued by unrest in its detention facilities. Authorities say clashes between rival drug smuggling gangs in the Literal Penitentiary have killed at least 116 and that gang members have decapitated at least five inmates. Most of those who died were shot. More than 400 officers swarmed the prison and took control of it Tuesday night. Ecuador’s prison services director Bolivar Garzon said in a radio interview, “Yesterday, police took control at 1400, but last night there were other shootings, other things, explosions and today in the morning we took total control, we are entering the pavilions where there was conflict and discovering more bodies.” Gang members reportedly crawled through a tunnel to attack rivals in another wing of the facility.

