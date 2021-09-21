CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas Man Used ‘Aggressive Force’ in Shoving Capitol Cop Down Stairs, Feds Say

By AJ McDougall
 8 days ago
Michael Eckman of Wichita, Kansas, is the latest name to be added to the rogues’ gallery of those accused of assaulting law enforcement during the Jan. 6 riots in the U.S. Capitol. An FBI affidavit associated with Eckerman’s Monday arrest stated that the Kansan is charged with shoving a police officer with “aggressive force” down a small flight of stairs. His action was caught on surveillance footage, which recorded Eckerman pushing his way to the front of a crowd of rioters as they faced off against a wall of uniformed Capitol Police officers blocking their way. Eckerman approached one of the officers, identified only as “K.Y.” in court documents, and forced him backwards, causing the cop to “lose his balance and fall.” K.Y. was then “sprayed in the face with a fire extinguisher by an unknown individual.”

