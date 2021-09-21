CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

SmileDirectClub stock falls after Stifel Nicolaus analyst backs away from long-time bullish stance

By Tomi Kilgore
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shares of SmileDirectClub Inc. slid 1.1% in afternoon trading Tuesday, to buck a broader market rally, after Stifel Nicolaus analyst Jonathan Block abandoned his bullish stance on the teeth-alignment treatment company, saying there are "more headwinds than tailwinds" on the horizon. Block cut his rating to hold, after being at buy since initiating coverage of the company in October 2019, about a month after it went public. He also slashed his stock price target to $7 from $9. He said it appears SmileDirectClub is losing market share in the North America adult clear aligner market share to Align Technology Inc. , and to other direct-to-consumer companies, such as Dentsply Sirona Inc. . And Block said he has been unable to identify meaningful progress in the professional channel, which the company has identified as a future growth initiative. The stock has soared 36.9% since it closed at a 16-month low of $4.69 on Aug. 19, but was still down 29.8% over the past three months. In comparison, Align Technology shares have climbed 15.4% the past three months and the S&P 500 has gained 3.2%.

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Analyst Remains Bullish On Micron And These 2 Semiconductor Stocks Following Mixed Earnings

Following Micron Technology Inc's (NASDAQ:MU) mixed financial results, Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers maintained his long-term bullish outlook on the stock. He also sees upside in NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD). What Happened: Micron reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $2.42 per share, which beat the estimate...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Activision Blizzard Stock Rises on Bullish Jefferies Stance

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) - Get Activision Blizzard, Inc. Report climbed Wednesday after a Jefferies analyst said he was still bullish on the video game company just days after the Call of Duty publisher said it had reached an $18 million settlement with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Shares of...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smiledirectclub#Stifel Nicolaus#Smiledirectclub Inc#Align Technology Inc#Dentsply Sirona Inc#Block
MarketWatch

Dow industrials attempt to bounce back after Tuesday's yield-driven selloff

U.S. stock benchmarks were trading higher early Wednesday, following the worst selloff for the S&P 500 in roughly four months, as surging bond yields spooked investors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 0.3% higher at 34,398, the S&P 500 index was gaining 0.4%, following its worst daily percentage decline since May 12. The Nasdaq Composite Index was trading 0.6% higher near the start of Wednesday's action, at 14,827. Yields began their ascent last week, following a Federal Reserve meeting that indicated the central bank was ready to begin backing away from its accommodative policy put in place to help the economy cope with the pandemic. On Wednesday, the 10-year Treasury yield was edging back at around 1.52%. Bond prices move in the opposite direction of yields.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

ADBE Stock: $750 Price Target From Stifel

The shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) have received a price target of $750 from Stifel. These are the details. The shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) have received a price target of $750 from Stifel. And Stifel analyst J. Parker Lane raised the price target from $725 while maintaining a “Buy” rating on the shares.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Business Insider

BlackBerry, Lucid, Alibaba, SmileDirectClub And More: Stocks Buzzing On WallStreetBets Today

SmileDirectClub Inc. (NYSE:SDC) continues to be the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Wednesday night, while Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID), BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB), TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) and SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) are also seeing high interest. What Happened: Exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust...
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Keybanc Takes Bullish Stance on Enphase Energy Stock

The shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) are up 0.3% at $152.84 this morning, after Keybanc initiated coverage on the stock with an "overweight" rating, as well as a $179 price target. The analyst in question said the solar energy concern will rebound from its recent trough, thanks to the strong base business it has in place, as well as opportunities for growth.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About SmileDirectClub

Within the last quarter, SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $7.83 versus the current price of SmileDirectClub at 6.5991, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated SmileDirectClub...
STOCKS
Benzinga

SmileDirectClub Stock Looks To Be Breaking Out Of A Long Downtrend

SmileDirectClub is up 16% at $6.96 at publication time. The stock was falling for a time, but now looks to have broken out of pattern resistance and could start pushing higher in what technical traders call a falling wedge pattern. The price has been falling throughout the last year and...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

American Express stock rises to pace the Dow's gainers after BofA backs away from bearish stance

Shares of American Express Co. rose 0.8% in afternoon trading Thursday, enough to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average gainers, after BofA Securities analyst Mihir Bhatia backed away from from his bearish view on the charge card and travel-related services company, citing a now "balanced" risk-reward profile. The stock has lost 4.6% since the end of July, while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF has gained 3.4% and the S&P 500 has tacked on 1.4%. Bhatia attributed the stock's recent underperformance to fears that the recent spike in COVID-19 cases would slow the economic recovery and hurt AmEx's billings. "However, at a conference appearance this week, [AmEX] noted that [quarter-to-date] total billings are up 3% vs. 2019 levels (an acceleration from -2% in 2Q)," Bhatia wrote in a research note. "This was better than feared." He added that while a slower recovery and higher corporate taxes are remain near-term risks, the company is likely to also benefit from increased travel spending, particularly by large businesses, in 2022.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy