Orlando, FL

New UCF Co-led Study Will Focus on Keeping Intimate Partner Violence Survivors Safe

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA University of Central Florida researcher is part of a recently awarded $3.3 million study that aims to keep survivors of intimate partner violence safe while the person accused of intimate partner violence awaits trial. This pretrial period, when a judge decides if a person charged with intimate partner violence...

‘Stand with Her,’ a promise for survivors of domestic violence

Globally, almost one-in-three women experience abuse and violence in their relationships, whether it is sexual, physical, verbal, or mental. It is crucial that as a community, a platform is created for women to feel enough to share their stories. A space where they are heard, seen and believed. The Sigma chapter of the Omega Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated is creating one such space.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WJBF.com

Domestic violence survivors join together in special event

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Domestic violence survivors in Greenville came together Saturday, Sept. 26, for the 4th annual Pretty Scars into Stars event. Sabrina Greenlee started the pretty scars into stars event four years ago. “It’s very important that they just understand that they are beautiful, not only on the outside...
GREENVILLE, SC
World Bank Blogs

How can an integrated platform improve the protection of women survivors of violence in Chile?

Despite the efforts of the Chilean State, the rates of violence against women have not improved in the last eight years. In 2019, 4 out of 10 women indicated that they had been victims of domestic violence. Furthermore, a very small proportion of those women who suffer violence file a complaint. Often, this is due to mistrust in the network of state services. The truth is that the public services offered are weak and poorly coordinated for those who do report violence. While there is a range of services, survivors may have very different experiences depending on where their first entry point is. It is likely that a woman will have to repeat her story multiple times, that she will face long delays in her judicial processes, and if she continues to be attacked, it is possible that no one will follow up or raise alerts even when there are several complaints against the same aggressor.
WORLD
goodmenproject.com

Intimate Partner Aggression Spiked After Shelter-in-Place Orders

The pandemic resulted in a six-to-eightfold increase in rates of intimate partner aggression across the US. Physical aggression increased from two acts per year before the pandemic to 15 acts per year once shelter-in-place restrictions began. Psychological aggression increased from 16 acts per year to 96 acts per year. The...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Best Life

An Increasing Number of COVID Outbreaks Are Tied to This One Activity

As COVID cases continue to rise in areas across the U.S., officials are tracing outbreaks to a number of different events. Recently, a handful of states have sounded the alarm on COVID clusters tied to an activity that many of us might consider to be relatively innocuous. In regions that span the entire country, states are seeing a spike in COVID cases linked to high school and middle school sports.
EDUCATION
talesbuzz.com

A Michigan doctor said 6 out of 8 patients who questioned his medical advice on COVID-19 have died

A Michigan pulmonologist recounted interactions with eight patients who were severely suffering from COVID-19 while they ignored the reality of the virus in a Facebook post. On Friday, Dr. Matthew Trunsky, the director of the palliative care unit at a Beaumont Health network hospital in Troy, Michigan, told The Washington Post six of those eight patients have since died.
MICHIGAN STATE
Daily Mail

First Sikh soldier allowed to wear turban on base by Marines says will sue to be allowed to wear it in BATTLE and with Dress Blues - after military branch bucked its 246-year-old uniform code

The Marines broke with centuries-old tradition and ruled that a Sikh soldier can wear a turban and sport an unshorn beard in uniform - but only at duty stations and not while he is deployed or at military ceremonies. First Lt. Sukhbir Toor wrapped a turban onto his head after...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

