New UCF Co-led Study Will Focus on Keeping Intimate Partner Violence Survivors Safe

Despite the efforts of the Chilean State, the rates of violence against women have not improved in the last eight years. In 2019, 4 out of 10 women indicated that they had been victims of domestic violence. Furthermore, a very small proportion of those women who suffer violence file a complaint. Often, this is due to mistrust in the network of state services. The truth is that the public services offered are weak and poorly coordinated for those who do report violence. While there is a range of services, survivors may have very different experiences depending on where their first entry point is. It is likely that a woman will have to repeat her story multiple times, that she will face long delays in her judicial processes, and if she continues to be attacked, it is possible that no one will follow up or raise alerts even when there are several complaints against the same aggressor.

