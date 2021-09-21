Fifth person charged with murder in fatal shooting of Terrik Roddey in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Two other suspects have been charged in the Aug. 6 murder of Terrik Roddey in southwest Charlotte, bringing the total number to five. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 23-year-old Deneirrean Treshun Brake and 26-year-old Deandre Casshun Brake were arrested Tuesday and charged with murder and two counts each of shooting into an occupied dwelling and shooting into an occupied vehicle.www.wbtv.com
Comments / 24