Charlotte, NC

Fifth person charged with murder in fatal shooting of Terrik Roddey in southwest Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff
WBTV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Two other suspects have been charged in the Aug. 6 murder of Terrik Roddey in southwest Charlotte, bringing the total number to five. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 23-year-old Deneirrean Treshun Brake and 26-year-old Deandre Casshun Brake were arrested Tuesday and charged with murder and two counts each of shooting into an occupied dwelling and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

ricky terrell
7d ago

amazing isn't it? how not 1 protest or March when they kill their own. just has to be a black thing

