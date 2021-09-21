CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

IN-DEPTH: Texas infrastructure report card

By Nick Bradshaw
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hcA9P_0c3RTU8P00

When you take a drive, you expect the road to be safe – but that’s not always the case.

Take bridges for example.

"There are over 800 bridges in poor condition in Texas," said U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai in an exclusive interview with 25 News .

Just four out of every 10 bridges in the U.S. are in need of repair work.

Unfortunately, the story is not any better here in Texas.

The American Society of Civil Engineers' infrastructure report card gives bridges in Texas a "B-minus" overall rating.

Texas has more bridges than any other state – and more than one out of every 100 bridges have issues issues of concern with a "key element."

That list includes the South 17th Street bridge over Waco Creek near Mary Avenue.

It is one of 77 bridges in McLennan County that are "structurally deficient" and in poor condition, according to a report from the American Road & Transportation Builders Association.

Built in 1960, the South 17th Street bridge has the most traffic of the county’s "structurally deficient" bridges; around 8,000 vehicles cross it every day.

Down in Bell County, US-190 over South Nolan Creek got similar marks. Over 26,000 vehicles cross it each day.

In Robertson County, State Hwy 7 over the Navasota River was also rated "structurally deficient."

While Texas gets a passing grade on bridges, it’s a "D-plus" for our highways — the largest network in the country.

So what is the solution?

Ambassador Katherine Tai believes it's President Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan .

"It will rebuild roads and bridges and modernize America's airports rail and public transit system," she said. "This bill provides over $27 billion dollars for bridges and highways in Texas."

But the bill, which passed the Senate last month , could hit a roadblock in the house when lawmakers return to Capitol Hill in September.

U.S. Rep. Chip Roy of Texas, a two-term Republican serving the state's 21st Congressional District, said it was absurd that 19 Republican senators backed a bill full of progressive measures.

"Massive expansion of Green New Deal policies trying to push to being 80-percent carbon-free by 2030," Roy said. "All of this stuff is the wish list of the progressive Left and The Squad."

In the meantime, we’ll keep a close eye on the infrastructure bill and let you know whether Texas roads and bridges get the funding the Biden administration is promising.

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Press

Texas Redistricting When Republicans Seem to Hold All the Cards

It doesn't matter that 95 percent of the state’s population growth since 2010 (according to the latest census results) has come from Texans of color who traditionally lean toward Democrats when voting. Not when Republicans control the Senate and House. State Democrats and progressive advocacy groups are already convinced the...
TEXAS STATE
yourconroenews.com

Fake COVID-19 vaccine cards en route to Texas stopped in Cincinnati

Looks like some people in Texas were expecting fake vaccine cards in the mail. U.S. Customs and Border Protection stopped five shipments containing a total of 1,683 counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards and 2,034 fake Pfizer vaccine stickers at the Port of Cincinnati since August 16, according to a news release.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Traffic
thecomanchechief.com

Texas Crop and Weather Report

Texas producers expect above-average yields and quality from their pecan trees this season, and consumers should expect decent prices for the nut this fall, according to a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service expert. Larry Stein, AgriLife Extension horticulturist, Uvalde, said the pecan crop was progressing well and that early maturing...
Daily Beast

Texas Teen Antagonized Cyclists, Mowed Six Down, Then Was Let Go

When a 16-year-old driver in a black pickup truck “coal-rolled” cyclist Chase Ferrell last Saturday, intentionally spewing a cloud of acrid diesel smoke in his face, he didn’t find it particularly amusing. “It pissed me off,” Ferrell, who was training along Old Highway 290 in Waller, Texas with a larger...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chip Roy
Toni Koraza

Illegal Flirting and other Laws Keeping Austin Weird

“Keep Austin Weird” is the city motto in business, law, and leisure. Austin, Texas, is a city of music and culture. It’s the self-proclaimed “Live Music Capital of the World,” it has one of the highest rates of restaurants per capita in America, and its residents care so much about their food that they have more than 40 farmers' markets scattered across town.
AUSTIN, TX
Fox News

Fishing record revoked in Connecticut

There’s more than one way to lose a record. The Connecticut Fish and Wildlife department recently announced that a recently set fishing record had been rescinded. The decision came after it was determined that the fish that had been caught and released could not be properly identified by photo and video.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Public Transit#25 News#State Hwy 7#Senate#Capitol Hill#Republican#Green New Deal
CBS News

Victim's daughter attending Texas inmate's execution: "I wanted to watch him die"

A Texas inmate was executed Tuesday evening for fatally stabbing two Houston-area brothers during a robbery in their home more than 30 years ago. Rick Rhoades, 57, was executed by lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was condemned for the September 1991 killings of Charles Allen, 31, and Bradley Allen, 33. The brothers were killed less than a day after Rhoades had been released on parole after serving a sentence for burglary.
TEXAS STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Army veteran dies awaiting trial for Jan. 6 Capitol storming

A St. Augustine man indicted after the Jan. 6 storming at the U.S. Capitol has died while awaiting trial on charges that included civil disorder and assaulting or resisting officers. John Steven Anderson‘s attorney told a judge in Washington about the death during a case status conference Friday, court records...
MILITARY
Matt Lillywhite

Scientists Warn A Future Variant Could Kill 35% Of People

Texas hospitals are currently on the verge of collapse due to the Delta variant. 50,000 people around the state have already died from Covid-19. But if you thought that the pandemic will be over soon, I have some bad news. According to research published by Harvard Medical School, extremely concerning Covid variants could arrive in Texas at some point in the future:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NBC News

Migrants returned to Mexico describe horror of kidnappings, torture, rape

REYNOSA, Mexico — After Gustavo and his family were sent back to Mexico after they crossed the U.S. border, his two sons said they were hungry. Gustavo, a Honduran man, sat them on the steps of the bridge and crossed the street to buy them something to eat. He remembers that a car approached him as he walked those steps. “They put me in the car. The children stayed there, waiting for me, but I didn’t come back.”
IMMIGRATION
25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy