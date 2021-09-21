Annie Murphy's Go-To Skincare Mask is Super Affordable

Chanel Iman has taken the traditional definition of what it means to be a top model and made it her own. While she began her career walking the runways of every major fashion house under the sun including as a Victoria’s Secret Angel, appearing both on the covers of and inside major editorials for Teen and American Vogue, i-D, and L’Officiel, Iman has taken the past few years to refocus her career. She’s delved into acting, appearing in the films Dope and Mad Families, and has prioritized working with philanthropies—most recently, she signed on as the new ambassador of Smile Train, an international charity that supports children with clefts. Alongside raising two daughters with her husband, New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard, Iman has her hands full.

