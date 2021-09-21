4 Seahawks takeaways from disappointing Week 2 collapse vs. Titans

The Seattle Seahawks lost a heartbreaker to the Tennessee Titans in Week 2. It was a game that Seattle had in their grasp, leading 30-26 early in the fourth quarter. The Titans’ offense led by Derrick Henry had been kept largely in check since the start of the season, but the fourth quarter was their turning point. Henry ran for a 60-yard touchdown to cut the lead to just one TD and ultimately the Titans were able to take the game in overtime. Here are some Seahawks takeaways after the Week 2 meltdown.