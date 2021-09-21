CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

4 Seahawks takeaways from disappointing Week 2 collapse vs. Titans

By Cooper Carlson
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Seattle Seahawks lost a heartbreaker to the Tennessee Titans in Week 2. It was a game that Seattle had in their grasp, leading 30-26 early in the fourth quarter. The Titans’ offense led by Derrick Henry had been kept largely in check since the start of the season, but the fourth quarter was their turning point. Henry ran for a 60-yard touchdown to cut the lead to just one TD and ultimately the Titans were able to take the game in overtime. Here are some Seahawks takeaways after the Week 2 meltdown.

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Top 5 quarterback performances of Week 1: Kyler Murray dazzles for Cardinals

Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season is in the books. Quarterback play was at an all-time high. Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller Tom Brady completed 32 of 50 passes for 379 passing yards with four touchdowns in a 31-29 comeback victory over the Dallas Cowboys to kick off the season. As good as Brady played, he did throw two interceptions.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Tyler Lockett
profootballnetwork.com

Titans vs. Seahawks odds, line, prediction, and how to watch the Week 2 game

Seahawks -5 Moneyline: Titans +205, Seahawks -255 Over/Under: 54 (Over -105, Under -115) The Titans are coming off an embarrassing loss to the Arizona Cardinals, and this game at Seattle could compound those concerns. In contrast, the Seahawks beat the Indianapolis Colts relatively easily after taking the lead late in the first quarter.
NFL
FanSided

Three Seahawks to watch in week 2 versus the Titans

With week one in the books and the Seahawks holding a 1-0 record, it’s time to take a look at three players that will be influential to this Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans. These three players will have significant impacts on the outcome of the game, and if they...
NFL
seattle Seahawks

2021 Week 2: Seahawks vs Titans Film Session

Former Seahawks wide receiver and analyst Michael Bumpus breaks down some of the Tennessee Titans' game film ahead of the Seahawks' Week 2 matchup. Powered by Microsoft Surface.
NFL
Music City Miracles

Titans vs. Seahawks open game thread

The Titans will be without Taylor Lewan today after he got hurt in warmups. We will see what the offensive line can do with him out today. Use this thread to discuss the game.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#49ers#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks#Steelers
Yardbarker

Dee Eskridge, Rashaad Penny Doubtful, 3 Seahawks Questionable vs. Titans

After having a spotless injury report prior to last week's opener in Indianapolis, the Seahawks are a bit more banged up heading into their upcoming Week 2 home matchup with the Titans. Not surprisingly, running back Rashaad Penny and receiver Dee Eskridge have been listed as doubtful to play after...
NFL
chatsports.com

Tennessee Titans vs Seattle: Seahawks expert shares their weaknesses

Seattle Seahawks (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Ahead of the Tennessee Titans’ next game, we step behind enemy lines. Time flies! It’s already Week 2 in the National Football League, and it began with an amazing game between two divisional rivals, the New York Giants and the Washington Football Team. That one ended with a last-second, go-ahead field goal as time expired. That means we’re just that much closer to the Tennessee Titans‘ next test, a road game versus one of the better teams in the NFC.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Music City Miracles

Titans vs. Seahawks Preview: 5 questions with Field Gulls

Mookie Alexander of Field Gulls was nice enough to answer five questions about his Seattle Seahawks for us. I especially like doing this series with teams that the Titans don’t play that often because we can gain some valuable insight into this week’s opponent. Mookie did not disappoint. 1. So...
NFL
chatsports.com

Seahawks completely collapse, fall to Titans 33-30 in overtime home opener

The last time the Seattle Seahawks lost a home opener, they blew a 14-point lead and fell to the San Francisco 49ers by a score of 33-30 in overtime. In front of fans once again for the first time since 2019, they blew a 14-point lead to the Tennessee Titans and lost 33-30. Russell Wilson threw over over 300 yards and two touchdowns on poor defensive coverages, but the offense was a mess in the 2nd half. Only 6 points scored and the running game was largely nonexistent.
NFL
Yardbarker

Picks to Click: Seahawks vs. Titans

Week 1 could not have gone any better for the Seahawks despite travelling to Indianapolis for an early-morning kickoff with a new offensive coordinator in tow. Exploding for 21 first-half points and hounding Colts quarterback Carson Wentz all day long, it was a dominant performance from start to finish for Pete Carroll's crew.
NFL
chatsports.com

Seahawks vs Titans: 3 quick keys to the week 2 matchup

The Seahawks play their second straight AFC South team to start the 2021 season on Sunday when Seattle plays the Titans. Seattle needs to do three things to start their season 2-0 after they won relatively easy (at least for a Seattle game) in week one over the Colts. Tennessee,...
NFL
USA Today

Seahawks vs. Titans predictions: NFL experts make Week 2 picks

The Tennessee Titans will meet the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Sunday for a Week 2 contest between two teams that had very different results in Week 1. The Titans were embarrassed on their home turf at Nissan Stadium by the Arizona Cardinals and suffered a brutal 38-13 defeat in which Tennessee failed at every facet of the game.
NFL
Yardbarker

Seahawks DT Bryan Mone Inactive vs. Titans

Coming off the best performance of his NFL career, the Seahawks will be missing a key piece of their defensive line against Derrick Henry and the Titans on Sunday. After suffering an elbow injury in last weekend's season-opening win in Indianapolis, defensive tackle Bryan Mone will not be active for Seattle despite being a limited participant in practice all week and receiving a questionable designation on Friday. Veteran Robert Nkemdiche was elevated from the practice squad as a replacement and will play in his first NFL game since November 2019.
NFL
chatsports.com

Seahawks’ defensive implosion vs. Titans felt all too familiar

To be completely honest with you, that’s the Seattle Seahawks defense I expected to see against the Tennessee Titans. As much as they played well against the Indianapolis Colts, the Colts have neither a good quarterback nor a great set of receiving targets. Tennessee has a really good quarterback, a great running back, and a dangerous duo of wide receivers.
NFL
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
85K+
Followers
59K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy