Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) may be in for a major uptrend next month. What Happened: According to a Wednesday CoinQuora analysis, Dogecoin is now trading at a price 20% higher than one year ago. Per the report, Dogecoin is seeing its on-chain transactions decrease over time and most of its investors were motivated by fear of missing out on potential gains.

STOCKS ・ 7 HOURS AGO