New at Noon – Chloe Collins “Somebody Else’s”

Chloe Collins is a Nashville-based songwriter/artist. Her song “Partner In Crime” was featured in American Songwriter Magazine. Her song “Forget Your Name” was featured on the 100th episode of the TV show “Nashville”… and several of her other songs have been featured on TV shows such as “Heartland,” “Bellevue,” and “The Vineyard.” Chloe’s videos have been aired on CMT and her music has been on Spotify editor-curated playlists such as Wild Country and New Music Nashville. Chloe has performed at such legendary venues as The Bluebird Cafe (Nashville), the Opry City Stage and The Bitter End (New York) and The House of Blues (New Orleans). She was a Nash Next/NashFM top ten finalist.