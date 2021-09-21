CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
September 21 – Harvest Talk with J9 Insurance

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTanner is joined in studio by Janine Freeman of J9 Insurance to discuss the current harvest status as well as agricultural information for Colorado. Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Stitcher | RSS | Subscribe.

1310kfka.com

September 28th: Yvonne Meyers and Jared Fiel HR 3

Health Systems Director for Columbine Health, Yvonne Meyers talks all about booster shots and whether or not you should get one, labor shortages in the health industry and more. CDOT Region 4 Communications Manager, Jared Fiel talks about continuous I-25 roadwork and 34 snow prep. Podcast: Play in new window...
HEALTH
1310kfka.com

September 27th: John Clarke and Lisa Hudson HR 3

NoCo insider, John Clarke talks all about Prop 120 and its implications it will have. Director of East CO SBDC, Lisa Hudson updates listeners on upcoming events and web seminars for small business owners. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn...
SMALL BUSINESS
1310kfka.com

September 23rd: Dr. Andy Feinstein HR 2

University of Northern Colorado President, Dr. Andy Feinstein updates listeners on how they’re operating, positive cases on campus and more on UNC’s football team. Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More.
COLLEGES
1310kfka.com

September 23rd: Scott James and Lou Cartier HR 3

Weld County Commissioner, Scott James talks about the continuing redistricting process in CO, vaccinations and COVID-19 transmission in Weld and more. Adjunct Professor at AIMS, Lou Cartier talks all about looking at what unites humans together instead of what enforces division. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Google...
WELD COUNTY, CO
Aurora News Register

Husker Harvest Days talks beef consumer trends

Husker Harvest Days drew a crowd for three days last week, each bigger than the one before, welcoming all to one of the largest farm shows in the state of Nebraska. As part of the Wednesday lineup, executive director of the Nebraska Beef Council Ann Marie Bosshamer spoke to the changing consumer trends related to beef.
NEBRASKA STATE
AccuWeather

AccuWeather's 2021-2022 US winter forecast

It's that time of year again. The days are growing shorter and the temperatures are dropping, which means it's only a matter of time before the arrival of winter. As some welcome the return of snow, others may be wondering what the coldest time of the year has in store — and AccuWeather meteorologists have the answers. That's right -- it's time for the annual AccuWeather winter forecast.
ENVIRONMENT
1310kfka.com

Rice’s Honey in Greeley sold to private equity firm

A century-old business in Greeley is sold to a private equity firm. BizWest reports Rice’s Honey was sold to Falfurrias Capital Partners in Charlotte, North Carolina. The purchase price remains private. Rice’s Honey was family-owned until 2017 when it was sold to Mission Consumer Capital in Texas. Rice’s sells dozens of varieties of honey, some seasonal, all from U.S. growers across the region. Honey is shipped from the farms to the Greeley plant on 29th street, where it’s processed, bottled, and shipped to major retailers, including Walmart and Amazon. Details at https://bizwest.com/.
GREELEY, CO
1310kfka.com

At-home COVID-19 test demand surging in Colorado

Governor Jared Polis says cases of COVID-19 are plateauing in Colorado, but it’s anyone’s best guess on whether cases will rise or fall in the coming weeks. Polis is encouraging Colorodans to get tested if they’re feeling sick to stop the spread of COVID-19. Dr. Emily Travanty with the state...
COLORADO STATE
FUJI LOVE

FujiLove Gear Talk – September 2021

Hello FujiLovers! The September edition of our Gear Talk supplement has arrived with a whole fresh batch of wonderful articles for you to enjoy. Subscribers, head to the FujiLove Subscriber Area. If you are not a subscriber yet, make sure you join thousands of Fujifilm X photographers from around the...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Gunnison Times

Times Talk — September 17, 2021

Times Talk is a roundtable discussion — between Times publisher Alan Wartes and editor Sam Liebl — about the week’s news. Plus, we’ll present a a new Backstory audio feature from Times podcast producer Anna Coburn.
PODCAST

