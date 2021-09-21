CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, WV

Three WV schools recognized as Blue Ribbon honorees

By Ashley Haycraft
WOWK
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Three West Virginia schools were selected as 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools honorees. Crescent Elementary School in Beckley, Criss Elementary School in Parkersburg and Rock Branch Elementary School in Nitro were selected by the U.S. Secretary of Education, Miguel Cardona and the U.S. Department of Education (USDE) and have been recognized for being among West Virginia’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally standardized tests.

