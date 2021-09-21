Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Game Guide

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is by all accounts a success for both Treyarch and Activision. Not only did it continue its revenue stream with strong sales, but it felt as though it continued the franchise well and brought enough to the table to satisfy long-term fans. While in my review I lamented the fact that the title’s multiplayer felt like more of the same, I found myself indulging in its gameplay loop all the same, which was a tall order given one less year of development time. That extra year was instead given to Sledgehammer Games with their upcoming Call of Duty: Vanguard. As the beta is in its final days, does its multiplayer truly live up to past entries in the series? Find out in my beta impressions of Call of Duty: Vanguard!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO