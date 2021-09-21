CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democrats dare GOP to vote against government funding bill

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEW YORK) -- House Democrats are plowing ahead to vote on a bill Tuesday that will fund the government through Dec. 3, provide billions in emergency disaster relief and billions more to support Afghan evacuees -- but it is expected to be blocked by Senate Republicans. The federal government faces...

AFP

Deeply divided Democrats stumble on giant US infrastructure package

Democratic US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi withdrew a promised vote on a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill late Thursday after failing to win enough support from her own lawmakers, in a stark illustration of the deep internal divisions threatening President Joe Biden's agenda. The California congresswoman had promised to put up the legislation in the lower chamber after it advanced from the Senate with cross-party support, with moderates keen to notch an easy victory for Biden on what would be one of the largest spending packages in history. But progressives insisted they would sink the proposals after getting no clear sign from the centrist faction that they would commit to an even broader $3.5 trillion social spending package Biden is touting as the cornerstone of his plan to transform the US economy. The threat left Pelosi with a dilemma: bring the infrastructure bill to the floor, where it has very little Republican support and would likely be sunk by Democratic liberals, or risk the ire of moderates by announcing a delay.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

House Democrats pass bill to suspend debt limit

House Democrats on Wednesday passed a bill, 219-212, to suspend the debt limit through December 2022, sending it to the Senate, where it is expected to fail. Why it matters: Democrats are trying to exhaust all options in order to pass the debt limit on the floor without forcing it to go through the partisan budget reconciliation process, but Republicans continue to obstruct that effort.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

U.S. Senate passes bill to prevent government shutdown, send out $28.6B in disaster aid

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Congress made a last-minute dash to avert a government shutdown on Thursday, with the U.S. Senate approving a short-term spending bill just hours ahead of a midnight deadline. Every Democratic and independent senator and 15 Republicans supported the bill in the 65-35 vote. The GOP senators in the “aye” tally included Bill Cassidy […] The post U.S. Senate passes bill to prevent government shutdown, send out $28.6B in disaster aid appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

US Senate to vote Thursday in bid to avert government shutdown

The US Senate announced it would vote on a stopgap funding bill Thursday to prevent a government shutdown with just hours to spare, as lawmakers stare down a number of deadlines with massive stakes for the economy and President Joe Biden's sweeping domestic agenda. The coming days are expected to be the most critical yet of Biden's presidency, as he negotiates the tricky passage of two giant spending bills and a fix to lift the debt ceiling without the support of Republicans. But the most urgent priority is funding for federal agencies, and Senate Democrats say they will pass temporary legislation early Thursday, hours before the money runs out, to keep the lights on until December 3. The bill, which includes $6.3 billion to help Afghan refugees and $28.6 billion in disaster aid, is expected to have broad cross-party support and should advance from the House of Representatives to Biden's desk soon after the Senate gives its green light.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Sand Hills Express

Senate to vote on stopgap funding bill to prevent government shutdown

Washington — The Senate on Thursday is poised to approve a short-term government funding bill that keeps federal agencies open through early December and staves off a partial government shutdown. The stopgap measure, known as a continuing resolution, is expected to pass the Senate with bipartisan support. Senate Majority Leader...
CONGRESS & COURTS
wbch.com

Senate reaches last-minute deal to avert government shutdown

(WASHINGTON) -- The Senate was set to vote Thursday on a deal party leaders reached late Wednesday to avert a government shutdown that would have affected hundreds of thousands of federal workers and slammed an economy still struggling to recover from the pandemic, all this with just hours left to stave off a crisis.
CONGRESS & COURTS

