Premier League

Norwich City v Liverpool Live Commentary, 21/09/2021

 8 days ago

Thanks for joining me for tonight's coverage of Liverpool 3-0 win over Norwich at Carrow Road in the third round of the EFL Cup. The hosts are now out of the EFL Cup and will turn their attentions to staying in the Premier League, a task that looks difficult as they currently sit bottom without a point. Their opponents however have put themselves into the hat for the next round and will hope to have success in a competition that they haven't won since 2003. They will be fighting on multiple fronts as they look to win the Premier League and progress in the cup competitions, of which they are still involved in the EFL Cup, FA Cup and the Champions League.

