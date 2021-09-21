CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

NASA selects unexplored region of moon for water-seeking Viper lunar rover

By Amanda Kooser
CNET
 8 days ago

NASA's Artemis program isn't just about getting humans back to the moon. It's also about sending machines, including the water-hunting Viper lunar rover. This week, NASA unveiled the rover's destination: the unexplored Nobile region of the moon's south pole. Viper stands for Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover and it's now...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

Astronomers Finally Know What Force Shaped The Ancient River Valleys on Mars

It may be dry as desert bones these days, but Mars was once so wet that entire landscapes were shaped by running water. Wild floods thundered across the red ground, gouging chasms in the Martian surface and dumping vast quantities of sediment that changed the shape of the landscape. And, in contrast to such landscape-changing water movement on Earth, they happened quickly, on timescales of just a few weeks. These floods were from overflowing lakes filling craters on the Mars surface, and were much more common than we thought, according to a newly published study. "If we think about how sediment was being...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

China plans to unveil drones, moon rocket at air show

A military drone whose manufacturer says it can cruise for 20 hours at 15,000 meters (50,000 feet) was among Chinese warplanes, missiles and other weapons technology shown in public for the first time Tuesday at the opening of the country’s biggest air show.The Chinese space program planned to unveil a rocket for crewed space flight capable of carrying a 25-ton payload to lunar orbit at the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, an official newspaper said. The event, which runs through Sunday, was postponed from late 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.The ruling Communist Party is pouring billions...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNET

NASA postpones Mars helicopter's 14th flight after anomaly

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. NASA's overachieving Mars helicopter Ingenuity is taking a short break before it attempts its next flight. The rotorcraft had been scheduled for a brief hovering exercise on Sept. 18. "It turned out to be an uneventful flight, because Ingenuity decided to not take off," said Jaakko Karras, deputy operations lead, in a status update this week.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moon#Lunar Resources#Lunar Water#Viper Lunar Rover#Artemis#Spacex#Falcon Heavy
Science Focus

Why does China want to build a kilometre-long spacecraft? And is it even possible?

The Chinese space programme has been raising eyebrows again – this time because of its proposal to study how to build a large spacecraft, at least one kilometre in length. To put that into perspective, the International Space Station (ISS) is just 109 metres across, yet it cost $150 billion (£110 billion) and took thirty missions over the course of a decade to build. China’s proposal is for a spacecraft 10 times the size of the ISS. It may sound crazy but don’t make the mistake of dismissing it just yet.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
astrobites.org

The Search for a Ninth Planet in the Solar System (No, it’s still not Pluto, sorry.)

First Author’s Institution: California Institute of Technology. Status: Accepted for publication in the Astronomical Journal. In 1906, the Solar System was known to have eight planets (as it is now): Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune. At the time, Uranus’s orbit seemed to show unexpected irregularities, and Percival Lowell began the search for a planet he named “Planet X,” which could cause these gravitational perturbations. In 1930, Pluto was discovered and officially named the ninth planet. However, in 1978, Pluto was determined to be too low in mass to have caused these perturbations, so the possibility of a tenth planet was proposed. In the 1990s, however, it was discovered that Neptune is less massive than astronomers thought, which explained the apparent discrepancies in Uranus’ orbit. At this point the search for an additional planet was largely abandoned.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
sciencealert.com

Astronaut Captures Jaw-Dropping Photo of Aurora Blazing Gloriously Above Earth

Astronauts on the International Space Station see remarkable views of Earth every day, but one phenomenon never fails to awe them: the aurora. European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet shared a jaw-dropping photo of the polar lights from his vantage point about 250 miles (402km) above Earth on Friday. It's among the best images of the aurora ever captured from the ISS.
ASTRONOMY
CBS Denver

University Of Colorado Boulder Built ‘CUTE’ Satellite Launches Into Space

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A satellite the size of a cereal box is heading into space. Researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder designed the CUTE or Colorado Ultraviolet Transit Experiment satellite. It has a seven-month mission to track the physics around extremely hot planets. The satellite launced on the back of a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Southern California. The satellite, according to principal mission investigator Kevin France, cost around $4 million and is only about as big as a “family-sized box of Cheerios.” (credit: University of Colorado) CUTE will then enter orbit around Earth,...
BOULDER, CO
The Independent

Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

The latest in a series of U.S. satellites that has recorded human and natural impacts on Earth’s surface for decades was launched into orbit from California on Monday to ensure continued observations in the era of climate change.Landsat 9 was carried into space aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket that lifted off from foggy Vandenberg Space Force Base at 11:12 a.m. Separation of the satellite from the rocket's upper stage was expected by early afternoon.A project of NASA and the U.S. Geological Survey, Landsat 9 will work in tandem with a predecessor, Landsat 8, to extend a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Outsider.com

NASA Reveals New Photos of Perseverance Rover Hard at Work on Mars

Last Thursday (September 23rd), the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) released new images that is showing the Perseverance Mars rover working hard on the surface of Mars. The rover, which landed on Mars’ Jezero Crater in February 2021, is currently searching for signs of ancient microbial life. NASA shared...
ASTRONOMY
CBS LA

Vandenberg Launches 2,000th Rocket Monday

NEAR LOMPOC (CBSLA) – Southern Californians may have caught a glimpse of an orange streak when they looked to the skies Monday morning. Vandenberg Space Force Space in Santa Barbara County launched its 2,000th rocket at 11:11 a.m. Monday. The ULA Atlas V rocket with the Landsat 9 satellite onboard is seen after the mobile launcher platform was rolled back on Sept. 27, 2021, at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The Landsat 9 satellite is a joint NASA/U.S. Geological Survey mission that will continue monitoring Earth’s land and coastal regions. (NASA/Getty Images) The United Launch Alliance Atlas V 401 rocket is carrying...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
New York Post

Mars images show Perseverance rover at work

New images from NASA show the Perseverance Mars rover hard at work as it searches the Red Planet for signs of ancient microbial life. Since “Percy” landed in Mars’ Jezero Crater in February, the agency said the rocks there are beginning to reveal a picture of its history billions of years ago.
New Scientist

Oxygen and water for lunar explorers can be extracted from moon rocks

Future lunar explorers may be able to wring water from a stone. A prototype device has extracted water and oxygen from artificial moon dust efficiently and autonomously. About half of the soil on the moon is made of silicon or iron oxides, which are rich in oxygen. Michèle Lavagna at the Polytechnic University of Milan in Italy and her colleagues built and tested a device to extract that oxygen. Lavagna presented this work at a virtual meeting …
ASTRONOMY
SpaceRef

This Week at NASA - Preparing for Lunar Exploration

Positioning the agency for future success, a lunar landing site selected for a robotic explorer, and highlighting diversity on the Moon ... a few of the stories to tell you about - This Week at NASA. Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy