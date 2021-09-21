CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cosmos Holdings Secures $5.5M Investment From Ault Global

Ault Global Holdings Inc (NYSE: DPW) subsidiary entered into agreements for investments of ~$5.5 million in pharmaceutical company Cosmos Holdings, Inc. (OTC: COSM). The first investment, a convertible promissory note, resulted in immediate net proceeds of ~$500,000. The second investment for $5 million in Series A Preferred Stock is subject...

