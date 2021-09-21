Chicago suburb attempts world record for largest dog wedding ceremony

The Villa Park Community Focus on Unifying Neighbors Commission, or F.U.N., is attempting to set a Guinness World Record in the Chicago suburb by hosting the world's largest dog wedding ceremony. Photo by Spiritze/Pixabay.com

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Organizers of a world record attempt in Chicago said they are hoping to gather more than 178 canine couples to break the record for the world's largest dog wedding ceremony.

Leslie Allison-Seei, chair of the Villa Park Community Focus on Unifying Neighbors Commission, or F.U.N., said she previously participated in a November 2008 attempt at the record in Oak Park, Ill.

The attempt featured 87 canine couples, falling short of the record-setting number of 178, which was set in Littleton, Colo., in 2007.

Allison-Seei said she wants to see Illinois take the record Saturday at Lions Park in the town of Villa Park.

Villa Park Village President Nick Cuzzone is slated to officiate at the dog wedding ceremony, which Allison-Seei said will include canines from across the Chicago metropolitan area.

Allison-Seei said pet owners whose dogs don't have mates to marry can participate in a round of "doggy speed-dating" to find an appropriate spouse right before the ceremony.