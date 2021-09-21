CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Chicago suburb attempts world record for largest dog wedding ceremony

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AjzCJ_0c3RQk8600
The Villa Park Community Focus on Unifying Neighbors Commission, or F.U.N., is attempting to set a Guinness World Record in the Chicago suburb by hosting the world's largest dog wedding ceremony. Photo by Spiritze/Pixabay.com

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Organizers of a world record attempt in Chicago said they are hoping to gather more than 178 canine couples to break the record for the world's largest dog wedding ceremony.

Leslie Allison-Seei, chair of the Villa Park Community Focus on Unifying Neighbors Commission, or F.U.N., said she previously participated in a November 2008 attempt at the record in Oak Park, Ill.

The attempt featured 87 canine couples, falling short of the record-setting number of 178, which was set in Littleton, Colo., in 2007.

Allison-Seei said she wants to see Illinois take the record Saturday at Lions Park in the town of Villa Park.

Villa Park Village President Nick Cuzzone is slated to officiate at the dog wedding ceremony, which Allison-Seei said will include canines from across the Chicago metropolitan area.

Allison-Seei said pet owners whose dogs don't have mates to marry can participate in a round of "doggy speed-dating" to find an appropriate spouse right before the ceremony.

Comments / 1

Stewart GiGi
8d ago

People and their 🐕 Dogs. In Western Springs, they had a "Pugs" special day! Therefore, this does not surprise me at all. Well, he was a good looking groom dog, it would have been nice to see the bride dog! A good article, it brings delight!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
UPI News

Sculpture of Humpty Dumpty on a toilet stolen in Wisconsin

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Police in Wisconsin are attempting to locate a $1,400 bronze sculpture of nursery rhyme character Humpty Dumpty sitting on a toilet. The Madison Police Department said the sculpture, named Dumpty Humpty, was stolen from an Art Fair on the Square vendor's booth. The vendor said she...
WISCONSIN STATE
UPI News

Orange lobster at Arizona restaurant donated to aquarium

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- A lobster with an unusual bright orange coloration was spared the dinner plate at an Arizona restaurant and given a new home at an aquarium. Workers at Nobu Japanese restaurant at the Fashion Square Mall in Scottsdale said the lobster stood out from among its peers after a recent delivery.
ARIZONA STATE
UPI News

Florida man captures alligator in garbage bin

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- A Florida man who spotted an alligator wandering through his neighborhood was caught on camera capturing the reptile in a garbage bin. Abdul Gene Malik, a U.S. Army veteran, posted a video to Instagram showing how he captured the alligator in his Mount Dora neighborhood. The...
FLORIDA STATE
UPI News

Firefighters extract trapped kitten from metal pipe in Texas

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Texas used power tools to rescue a kitten that crawled into a metal pipe and became trapped. The El Paso Fire Department said a section of pipe was brought to Fire Station 2 by members of the public who reported that their pet kitten was trapped inside the rectangular metal tube.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oak Park, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Government
Chicago, IL
Pets & Animals
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
City
Villa Park, IL
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Littleton, IL
UPI News

Family describes signs of struggle inside missing Florida woman's apartment

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- The family of a missing 19-year-old Florida woman on Tuesday shared details suggesting a struggle took place in her apartment before her disappearance. A cousin of Miya Marcano said the missing woman's room at Arden Villas Apartments in Orlando, where she lived and worked, was in "disarray" with blood on a pillow, dirt on the floor, jewelry on the ground and her bed unmade.
FLORIDA STATE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
187K+
Followers
41K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy