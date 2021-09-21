52 new luxury apartments coming to West Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Back in March of 2020, Clear Dot Charter School Principal Dr. Lindsey Ott announced during a meeting with the Elmwood Park Neighborhood Association plans for an expansion of the school in the Elmwood Avenue area. The school is currently located on 2015 Marion St. in downtown Columbia.
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Over 100 Lexington County residents attended Tuesday's public county council hearing with many voicing concerns about potential traffic issues with new developments. “I see green in our trees, builders may see green in the bank, I don’t know. But the builders can make a buck somewhere else....
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce's president James McQuilla is hoping to increase tourism in Orangeburg County with art. "Everybody thinks of Charleston's art festival and all of the arts there," McQuilla said. "I want Orangeburg to become the mecca in the community and what arts can be capable of."
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The City of Orangeburg is hoping to add some upgrades to its new $18 million recreation complex to help residents beat the heat. "When I first visited the facility in Mid-March, I was walking around, and it occurred to me that there's not much shade around the facility," Orangeburg City Administrator Sidney Evering said.
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — The sound of gardening tools rung out in Pearl Fryar's Topiary Garden Monday. Normally, Pearl Fryar is behind the gardening tools, but he's not able to do the work due to recent health challenges. That's where Mike Gibson comes in. He met Fryar in 2016 and the...
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Latino restaurant owners said the heart of their culture lies in their food. “I know how to cook original Puerto Rican food that’s what I opened the restaurant to get a little bit of my country to the Spanish community, American community," said owner of Isla Bonita Angela Crespo.
BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. — Bamberg County will see a $6.8 million investment and 122 new jobs when South Carolina Oak to Barrel LLC sets up business later this year. The company combines old world craftmanship with the latest in manufacturing technology to produce oak barrels for high-end whiskey and wine operations. Located at 3914 Main Highway in Bamberg, South Carolina Oak to Barrel is expected to be operational by the fourth quarter of 2021.
IRMO, S.C. — The 47th Annual Lexington Medical Center Irmo Okra Strut kicks off opening ceremonies on Friday, September 24th in-person at the Irmo Community Park. On Thursday, News 19 This Morning anchor Brandon Taylor spoke with Larry Slaughter, Chair of the Irmo Okra Strut Festival. According to event organizers,...
