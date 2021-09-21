CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Columbia, SC

52 new luxury apartments coming to West Columbia

4West latest addition to Brookland mixed-use development on Meeting Street

Orangeburg County to add '17 Bright Spots' art project

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce's president James McQuilla is hoping to increase tourism in Orangeburg County with art. "Everybody thinks of Charleston's art festival and all of the arts there," McQuilla said. "I want Orangeburg to become the mecca in the community and what arts can be capable of."
Orangeburg proposing cooling stations at recreation complex

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The City of Orangeburg is hoping to add some upgrades to its new $18 million recreation complex to help residents beat the heat. "When I first visited the facility in Mid-March, I was walking around, and it occurred to me that there's not much shade around the facility," Orangeburg City Administrator Sidney Evering said.
Latino restaurants serve flavor of home to the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Latino restaurant owners said the heart of their culture lies in their food. “I know how to cook original Puerto Rican food that’s what I opened the restaurant to get a little bit of my country to the Spanish community, American community," said owner of Isla Bonita Angela Crespo.
Barrel manufacturer coming to Bamberg County, creating 122 new jobs

BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. — Bamberg County will see a $6.8 million investment and 122 new jobs when South Carolina Oak to Barrel LLC sets up business later this year. The company combines old world craftmanship with the latest in manufacturing technology to produce oak barrels for high-end whiskey and wine operations. Located at 3914 Main Highway in Bamberg, South Carolina Oak to Barrel is expected to be operational by the fourth quarter of 2021.
47th Annual Irmo Okra Strut Festival returns amid COVID surge

IRMO, S.C. — The 47th Annual Lexington Medical Center Irmo Okra Strut kicks off opening ceremonies on Friday, September 24th in-person at the Irmo Community Park. On Thursday, News 19 This Morning anchor Brandon Taylor spoke with Larry Slaughter, Chair of the Irmo Okra Strut Festival. According to event organizers,...
