CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

On These Grounds: a shocking film about police brutality within US schools

By Radheyan Simonpillai
The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tKOAJ_0c3RQT4d00
Niya Kenny looks back at her former school, Spring Valley high school.

In On These Grounds, an expansive, insightful and infuriating documentary about police brutality in the public education system, former school resource officer Ben Fields makes his case. Fields, a hulking and defensive white cop, meekly looks at the camera, clinically explaining away his actions when confronting a 16-year-old Black student identified as Shakara at Spring Valley high in South Carolina. The violent incident caught on multiple videos immediately went viral and led to his dismissal.

Fields arrived at Shakara’s classroom on 15 October 2015 after a math teacher accused the young student of being a disturbance. When Shakara refused to leave her desk, Fields wrapped his arm around her neck, slammed her to the ground, flung her across the classroom and put his knee on her as he made his arrest. He also arrested a fellow classmate, Niya Kenny, for speaking out against the use of force that left Shakara with a carpet burn over her right eye, a hairline fracture on her wrist and trauma that she will carry for years.

You’ve probably seen the videos, recorded by Kenny and her classmates, but you’ll be forgiven if you don’t remember which specific incident this is. There have been so many like it: the 2016 video of 12-year-old Janissa Valdez slammed to the ground, leaving her unconscious; the 2017 video of 15-year-old Jasmine Darwin thrown down in a cafeteria, enduring a concussion; the 2019 video of officer Zachary Christensen pinning an 11-year-old to the ground in Farmington, New Mexico, and so on. Just as I’m speaking to Garrett Zevgetis, the director of On These Grounds, over Zoom, a new video surfaces of a California school resource officer body-slamming 16-year-old Mikaila Robinson to the ground.

The issue is systemic, which is why there’s a sustained push among activist organizations to remove police from US schools. But Fields, and the majority in South Carolina who defend police conduct on campus and beyond, refuse to believe that either he or the system is to blame. Instead, they pick at Shakara, a child in foster care, and everything she may have done to bring that violence on herself.

“They look at each [video] as a series of isolated incidents,” says Zevgetis. “When you only look at it as an isolated incident, you don’t have to think about the context. You can reduce it to blaming the child.”

Zevgetis’s film is all about countering such narratives with context. The documentary throttles between intimate recollections of the brutal incident and a forensic indictment of the culture that invites a racially biased criminal justice system into a similarly biased school system. Both Kenny and Shakara speak their truth to the camera, supported by the EveryBlackGirl founder Vivian Anderson. The activist relocated from Brooklyn to South Carolina to help them fight the justice system. The two girls were charged under South Carolina’s disturbing schools laws. Zevgetis ties all these strands together with Dr Janae Davis’s thesis that the soil in South Carolina, where the history of slavery is buried, absorbs trauma. “Burying that history is a metaphor for Ben Fields and for everybody else not wanting to think about the context of history,” says Zevgetis.

The director also mentions a tidbit not seen in the film. His follow-up conversations with Fields after George Floyd’s murder yielded predictable results. Fields agreed that Derek Chauvin, the former officer convicted of murdering George Floyd, went too far. But according to Zevgetis, Fields, an officer who insists that neither he nor the justice system is racially biased, was far more focused on the victim’s past. “He was blaming George Floyd.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=217TJ8_0c3RQT4d00
Vivian Anderson, Founder of EveryBlackGirl, in Columbia, South Carolina. Photograph: Gravitas Ventures

The director is talking to me while on break at his bartending job at Cambridge’s Charles hotel. The documentary business isn’t very lucrative, he explains, so serving drinks is a living that grants him the flexibility to pursue important stories as a film-maker. He speaks humbly and also protectively of Anderson, Kenny and Shakara. He says they have become like family, after spending years filming together, and before that many hours in conversation, building trust. “The most important thing is to get the subject to know you’ll never betray them,” says Zevgetis. He had to put in that work to tell this story, especially since, as a white man, he looks like so many of the people given to blaming Black people for their own oppression.

Zevgetis is upfront about his white male privilege, explaining how he was able wield it along with the years he spent in the navy, another use-of-force occupation, to gain access to Fields. “I can get into the belly of the beast,” says Zevgetis. “I knew he would relate to me.”

But Zevgetis also acknowledges that putting Fields on camera and giving him a platform requires care, because so much of what the former cop has to say – between victim blaming and rationalizing police brutality – can retraumatize a viewer. “Shakara, Niya [Kenny] and Vivian [Anderson] are the most important,” says Zevgetis. “If they didn’t want Ben [Fields] in the film, he wouldn’t have been in the film.”

Zevgetis says that Anderson was his guiding light on that matter. The activist developed a relationship with Fields. She is seen debating and attempting to educate him on numerous occasions throughout the film about how Black children are criminalized for behaviour that white children often get away with. Fields’s refusal to really listen is a whole other kind of violence that Zevgetis would not let stand. He followed his producer Chico Colvard’s advice to never allow any of Fields’s arguments or rationalizations to hang there unchecked. “Every time he brings up a point, we made sure that someone after him deconstructed or took down that rationale,” says Zevgetis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wYJkD_0c3RQT4d00
Former school resource officer Ben Fields participates in a powerlifting competition. Photograph: Gravitas Ventures

The documentary film-maker isn’t feigning impartiality. On These Grounds has a clear perspective that shines through in its interviews and sly imagery. Clips of Fox News anchors defending brutal police action are superimposed over a swamp. As we listen to local sheriff Leon Lott speaking about the trust the community has in South Carolina’s police force, the camera wanders around his office, observing an American flag carved in wood and a bison’s head mounted on the wall. Remember that white settlers slaughtered bison to starve Native people off their lands. Context is everything.

The film’s biases may invite criticism even though all documentaries and journalism is inherently biased. In an article published in Canadian magazine the Walrus, Pacinthe Mattar wrote about how media privileges and rarely questions the narratives put forward by police and other government institutions. Meanwhile, there’s an expectation that testimony taken from witnesses on the ground needs to be interrogated, corroborated and framed in doubt.

“There is no objectivity,” says Zevgetis, before making the case for his own bias.

“I always thought that a school desk was the safest place in America. There is no logic or rationalization to rip a teenage girl out of it, assault her and throw her across the room. There was never going to be both sides of that story to me.”

  • On These Grounds is available digitally and in US cinemas on 24 September with a UK date to be announced

Comments / 2

Related
studyfinds.org

Police brutality leaves a long-lasting detrimental effect on victims

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Police brutality is an all-too familiar subject for Americans, with many dying at the hands of law enforcement — including the tragically well-known names of Michael Brown, George Floyd, and Tamir Rice. However, research shows that many survivors who endured violent police treatment struggle with long-lasting consequences such as depression, drugs, and even suicidal thoughts.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
TheDailyBeast

Man Who Filmed Brutal Rodney King Beating Dies of COVID at 61

George Holliday, the Los Angeles man who filmed a grainy, nine-minute-long video of four white police officers punching, kicking, and stun-gunning a Black motorist, has died at 61 from complications of COVID-19, a friend told TMZ on Monday. On the night of March 3, 1991, Holliday was awakened by the sounds of a traffic stop outside his home. He couldn’t have known that picking up his new, bulky video camera and pointing it at the brutal beating of Rodney King would change L.A. forever.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
sdvoice.info

Author Emmanuel Acho Honors Victims of Police Brutality at the Emmys

New York Times best-selling author & host of ‘Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man’ Emmanuel Acho made a statement at the 2021 Emmys; one that is both fashionable and profound in it’s story. Acho wore a custom black suit with what looks like white pin stripes — but upon a closer look, the stripes are actually names. Names like George Floyd and Breonna Taylor could be found, as well as countless others, all with one common factor: they were all victims of police brutality in America. “I encourage you to look up the stories of the names you don’t know,” Acho said in an online post.
CELEBRITIES
WCAX

Police reveal details about South Burlington school threat

A reprieve for homeless Vermonters. They can stay another month in hotels and motels as advocates scramble to find housing before the winter. Age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy are the number one cause of preventable blindness in the U.S. Hassan grills Homeland Security secretary over Canada border policy. Updated:...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Brutality#Black People#Concussion#Zoom#Everyblackgirl#Navy#Fields
Popculture

Gabby Petito's Death Confirmed, Manner of Death Released by FBI

Authorities released a major update about Gabby Petito's case on Tuesday. Days after remains were discovered in Bridger-Teton National Forest, autopsy results have confirmed that they are those of Petito. According to CNN, Petito's death has been ruled a homicide. 22-year-old Petito disappeared after going on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Police are currently searching for Laundrie, who went missing amid the investigation into Petito's disappearance.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Former Fox host Bill O'Reilly predicts he 'will wind up in prison' after his new book is published on the war on terror because it's 'filled with classified information'

Former Fox News host and political commentator Bill O'Reilly has suggested his upcoming book on the war on terror will likely see him 'wind up in prison'. During an appearance on Newsmax late Wednesday night with hosts Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith, O'Reilly pushed his new book entitled Killing the Killers: The Secret War which he claimed contains a wealth of classified information which he could be prosecuted for printing.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Black mother wins $2m payout from police who pulled her from car, beat her and seized her child for no reason

Rickia Young, a young Black mother who was allegedly beaten during anti-racism demonstrations in Philadelphia last year for no reason, has reportedly reached a $2m (£1.4m) settlement with city officials. The agreement was reached on Monday, almost a year after Ms Young was forcefully removed from her car, was beaten, and had her toddler used by the city’s police department for social media, reported The Philadelphia Inquirer.In a statement, Philadelphia police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said that “instead of fighting crime and the fear of crime, some of the officers on the scene created an environment that terrorised Rickia Young, her...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Mail

Ex-host of America's Most Wanted alleges Brian Laundrie's parents lied he was at their Florida home to buy him more time to escape

Brian Laundrie’s parents lied to authorities when they said their son returned home to Florida last week after the disappearance of his fiancée, Gabby Petito, according to former America’s Most Wanted host John Walsh. Walsh accused Christopher Laundrie; his wife, Roberta Laundrie; and their attorney, Steven Bertolino, of staging a...
CELEBRITIES
viralhatch.com

Brian Laundrie’s sister reveals last text message she received from Gabby Petito

Brian Laundrie’s sister has revealed the last text message she received from Gabby Petito before she went missing. Following Cassie Laundrie’s interview with Good Morning America images were shared of postcards that she received from her brother’s fiancée Gabby Petito, which included the last text message exchange she had. The...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

23K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy