Hannah Waddingham has signed with CAA for representation in all areas, Variety has learned exclusively. She continues to be repped by manager Nick Todisco at Atlas Artists, U.K. agent Peter Brooks at CAM, and publicist Annick Muller at Wolf Kasteler PR. Waddingham currently stars in the critically-acclaimed Apple comedy series “Ted Lasso” in the role of Rebecca Welton, the owner of AFC Richmond. She recently won her first Emmy for her role in the show, picking up the statuette for best supporting actress in a comedy. Waddingham also won a Critics’ Choice Award and a Hollywood Critics Association Award for her work...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO