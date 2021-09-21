CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Pitch Perfect' series starring Adam Devine coming to Peacock

By Fred Topel
UPI News
UPI News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F8v7T_0c3RQM8m00
Adam DeVine returns to "Pitch Perfect" for a Peacock streaming series. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Peacock announced Tuesday that it has ordered a streaming series based on the Pitch Perfect movies. Pitch Perfect co-star Adam Devine returns as star and executive producer.

The three Pitch Perfect movies starred Brittany Snow, Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson as the leaders of a college a cappella singing group. Elizabeth Banks played a competition announcer, directed Pitch Perfect 2 and produced the trilogy.

Devine played Bumper Allen in Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2. Bumper was the lead singer of the rival a cappella group, The Treblemakers.

Peacock says the series will follow Bumper moving to Germany. There, he stages a comeback when one of his singles becomes a hit in Berlin.

Banks also executive produces the series along with Max Handelman, Paul Brooks, Scott Neimeyer, Megan Amram and Devine.

Peacock previously ordered series based on Universal Studios movie releases Ted and Field of Dreams.

