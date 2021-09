A partnership of LaunchKC and Kansas City-based BCP Tech has chosen four insurance technology startups to provide a boost through its 2021 accelerator program. The companies — announced last week as the second cohort of the BCP Tech InsurTech Accelerator — will receive investment and business mentoring through the initiative, which began Sept. 20 and will run for 60 days. An initial cohort of six startups was chosen from 65 nationwide applicants in July 2020 to take part in a virtual accelerator.

