Live music at Mixers this weekend

No Guts, No Glory comes back to play at 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, at Mixers Nightclub & Lounge in Sabattus. The band plays rock, classic rock and alternative, playing cover songs Eddie Money, Drivin’ & Cryin’, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers and more. On Saturday night, the female-fronted Motley Crue tribute band Shout at the Devil takes the stage with local openers The Only Hope Band at 8 p.m. Shout at the Devil plays the band’s hits as well as some deep cuts from the first two albums. There is no cover charge and plenty of free parking. Mixers is located at 136 Sabattus Rd., Sabattus.