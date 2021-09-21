Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess ‘always were going to be partnered together’ on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

In a huge twist no one saw coming (*sarcasm font*), Brian Austin Green is paired with his girlfriend Sharna Burgess on “ Dancing with the Stars ” this season, and in even more earth-shattering news (*sarcasm font*), this was always the plan.

“It was never a discussion. They offered it to [Green] on the terms we’d be partners. We always were going to be partnered together,” Burgess told Us Weekly following the Season 30 premiere Monday night.

Green had previously said that he and Burgess had joked about him doing the show when they started dating nearly a year ago, never thinking he would get the call from producers. “When they called and asked about the show this season and they said we would be partnered together, it just seemed like it worked,” the “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum said Monday. “Everything was the perfect storm, everything had aligned. It felt like such a cool opportunity. This wouldn’t have happened if we weren’t partnered.”

The couple scored a 24 out of 40 for their foxtrot. Burgess has never dated someone she’s danced with before, so this has been a “learning curve” and the pair is trying to find home/work balance. They only dance in the studio and not at home even though they have the advantage of being able to get in more rehearsal at home unlike other couples. “We want to make sure we do keep that separate because our relationship is very important to us too,” she said. “We don’t want to mix everything and have it become stressful.”

So far mixing business with pleasure has been smooth. “We haven’t had a bad moment for us because our communication is so great in our relationship, so anything that arises, we discuss it,” Burgess continued. “But it is new, so it’s just that staying open to seeing what Bri is showing me and what we need as a couple in life, and what we need as a partnership on the dance floor and trying to be present to that.”

