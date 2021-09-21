CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blessed Be Benedetta

By Natalia Keogan
Paste Magazine
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe power and body of Christ compel the characters of Paul Verhoeven’s Benedetta, which ruminates on the raunchy interiority of a lesbian relationship realized inside of the sacred confines of a convent in 17th century Italy. The carnal Catholicism which permeates the film is at this point to be expected...

www.pastemagazine.com

IndieWire

Catholic Protesters Gather Outside NYFF Premiere of Paul Verhoeven’s Lesbian Nun Drama ‘Benedetta’

Catholic protesters descended on Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center for the New York Film Festival premiere of Paul Verhoeven’s scandalous lesbian nun drama “Benedetta.” The movie, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival to shock and acclaim, stars Virginie Efira as Benedetta Carlini, a novice nun in the 17th century who joins an Italian convent and has a lesbian love affair with another nun. IFC Films, which opens the “Basic Instinct” and “Elle” director’s latest on December 3 stateside, confirmed to IndieWire that the protest was, indeed, not a publicity stunt. Festival attendees shared news and photos of the protest...
RELIGION
bluemountaineagle.com

The blessed man

Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays. We all can find ourselves in different situations at different times in our lives. In Psalm 1:1, the Bible tells us about three types of men and three different positions in which man can find himself.
RELIGION
MovieWeb

Benedetta Trailer #2 Entangles a Disturbed Nun in a Forbidden Love Affair

IFC Films has released a new teaser trailer for Benedetta, Paul Verhoeven's latest feature. Telling the true story of a love affair between nuns in an Italian convent during the 17th century, the title first premiered in July at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival where it was up for the Palme d'Or. The movie is now set for a wider release on Dec. 3, and you can check out the new teaser below.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

New Trailer: Paul Verhoeven’s “Benedetta”

IFC Films has premiered the U.S. teaser trailer for “Robocop” and “Basic Instinct” helmer Paul Verhoeven’s new erotic lesbian nun period thriller and dark comedy “Benedetta”. Verhoeven’s first directorial effort since 2016’s Oscar-nominated “Elle,” the story follows the story of a young novitiate in 17th century Tuscany who begins an...
MOVIES
Bangor Daily News

Blessing of the Animals at Hancock church

Hancock — The Union Congregational Church of Hancock invites all community members to a Blessing of the Animals on Sunday, Sept. 26 at 10 am. The church is an Open and Affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ. The service will be outdoors at the church located at 1368...
HANCOCK, ME
laconiadailysun.com

Blessing of Animals on Oct. 3 in Meredith

MEREDITH — St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church will host a Blessing of Animals on Sunday, Oct. 3 at 1 p.m. All pets and their families are welcome to attend. This blessing is a long-standing annual event (over 20 years) as a collaboration among the Trinity Episcopal, First Congregational and St. Charles Roman Catholic churches in Meredith. The event is held on a Sunday in October nearest the feast of St. Francis (Oct. 4), who’s considered the patron saint for protection of all animals.
MEREDITH, NH
wiltonbulletin.com

'Madeleine Collins' With 'Benedetta' Star Virginie Efira Sells to Key Territories For Charades (EXCLUSIVE)

“Madeleine Collins,” a psychological thriller with “Benedetta” star Virginie Efira, has been sold by Charades in major territories. The movie world premiered at Venice Days and played at San Sebastian. Charades has sold “Madeleine Collins” to Movie Inspired (Italy), Rialto (Australia / New Zealand), Best Film (Poland) and Weird Wave...
MOVIES
Sun-Journal

Blessing of the animals to be held in Rangeley

RANGELEY – The Church of the Good Shepherd in Rangeley invites the community to a Blessing of the Animals on Sunday, October 3rd at 1 PM, on the church’s lakeside lawn. This event is part of the church’s centennial anniversary celebration: The Shepherd’s Arms – 100 Years of Reaching Out in Love. All are welcome!
RANGELEY, ME
Paste Magazine

Drive My Car Dazzles in Desolation

The melodic rotating faces of tire rims and cassette reels keep the time in Drive My Car, Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s languorous adaptation of Haruki Murakami’s short story of the same name. The film’s meticulous commitment to unhurried emotional introspection might appear to be an overindulgence when considering its three-hour runtime, yet Hamaguchi and co-writer Takamasa Oe gracefully unfurl Murakami’s original story into a melancholy meditation of pain and performance that remains ever-enthralling.
MOVIES
hillrag.com

Blessing of the Animals at St. Peter’s

On Monday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m., bring your furry (or scaly) friends to St. Peter’s on Capitol Hill (Second at C St. SE) , for a blessing of the animals on the Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi. The founder of multiple orders in 13th century Italy, St....
ANIMALS
Vulture

Benedetta Trailer: Nun Can’t Stay Faithful to Jesus. Lesbian Romance Is Her Higher Calling.

If you’re looking for a based-on-true events, lesbian period drama, look no further than director Paul Verhoeven’s Benedetta. The movie is based on the book Immodest Acts by historian Judith C. Brown, and centers on Benedetta, a 17th-century nun in Italy who experiences disturbing religious and erotic visions. In an earlier trailer, Benedetta states, “I saw Jesus. He came to me. I’m his bride, am I not?” But she seems to interpret the terms of her potential marriage with Jesus Christ pretty loosely, as she jumps into an affair with a woman named Barteloma. In this latest teaser, Benedetta is told, “God will speak to you in many tongues if your heart is brave enough to let him in.” Well, sorry to Jesus, but Benedetta’s heart chooses to let in “blasphemous” lesbian romance. Some other notable moments from the trailer: hissing snake, dramatic thunder, burning at the stake, hand on bare boob … What more could you ask for? The movie stars Virginie Efira and Daphne Patakia. IFC Films has set the release date for December 3.
RELIGION
The Eagle Times

Bramblings: Twice blessed

I have long been a fan of Shakespeare. The bard had a way with words that, in my humble opinion, has remained unrivaled. As a high school student, the words were sometimes confusing, but I had teachers that sparked a love of the words in Shakespeare’s plays and deeper studies in college opened up my admiration of the playwright. I sometimes wonder at my life choices, as I have seemingly wandered far away from writing and literature analysis, but some of my past readings have stuck with me for the long run.
NEWPORT, NH
Paste Magazine

The Souvenir Part II Is a Meticulous and Mesmerizing Deconstruction of Memory

If the insular bubble of a contentious relationship is the focus of Joanna Hogg’s autobiographical film The Souvenir, then the piercing perspective of outsiders in The Souvenir Part II completely shatters the previous film’s detached disillusionment. This incongruous shift manages to complement rather than detract, allowing for both candid cognizance and deliberate deconstruction of distinct memories. While the first installment depicts the filmmaker’s tumultuous relationship with a mysterious older man while studying film in her early 20s, Part II actively reflects on the process of mining one’s trauma for artistic gain—how it can mend and muddle the lingering specter of life long ago.
MOVIES
Paste Magazine

Vortex is an Absorbing, Despairing Portrait of Aging

In 2020, Gaspar Noé had a brush with death. The provocative French director of Climax and Enter the Void suffered a brain hemorrhage not long before the entire world went into pandemic-induced lockdown that March. When Noé emerged from the hospital to a planet in shambles, he nonetheless felt like he had been given a second chance at life. What arose from this trauma is what has been described as the director’s most personal—and even accessible—film: A largely improvised, 10-page outline that patiently details the complementary experiences of two declining adults in their twilight years. This is intensified not only by Noé’s recent dance with death, but by his own familial ties to losing one’s mind due to age. A title card at the beginning of Vortex reads “To all those whose brains will decompose before their hearts.”
MOVIES
mxdwn.com

Verhoeven’s Lesbian Nuns Create Scandal: Protests in Front of ‘Benedetta’ Screening in New York

Certain directors spark outrage without even trying, and others like Paul Verhoeven, don’t seem to be satisfied unless their new film raises a controversy or two. After milestones in the matter such as Basic Instinct, Showgirls or Elle, the Dutch maestro is on his way to scoring a new goal with Benedetta, in which Virginie Efira plays a visionary lesbian nun in the 17th century.
MOVIES
Cape Gazette

Blessing or Curse

Saint Francis is legendary for his love of animals. He called all creatures his "brothers" and "sisters", and even preached to the birds. It is a popular practice for people to bring their pets and other animals to church annually for a blessing in celebration of his feast day in early October.
ANIMALS
Paste Magazine

Fallow Is a Vague but Powerful Tale of Alienation

I wish I felt more confident about my understanding of Fallow, a new lo-fi adventure game by the artist and musician Ada Rook. There’s such a fine line between interpretation and projection, and sometimes a game can be so withholding it can be hard to tell if what you’re seeing is actually there.
VIDEO GAMES

