Does Putting Cucumbers On Your Eyes Actually Do Anything?

By Tom Kucher
districtchronicles.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Applying cucumber slices to the eye area can help to reduce puffiness because the coolness of cucumber slices acts as a vasoconstrictor, slowing blood flow,” esthetician Erin Larson explained to Allure. Dermatologist Dr. Robert Anolik added, “[Eye] puffiness can occur with vessel dilation and swelling; the cool temperature of the cucumber assists in constructing those blood vessels, relieving puffiness.”

