A group of students from the St. Thomas Aquinas Parish Matthew 25 service group helped serve food at the Dubuque Rescue Mission, Sept. 5. This is the program’s second year of existence and the first year it has been extended to include high school students. Gina Hemmer, an Aquin teacher in charge of Matthew 25, said she felt it was important for students to become active through deeds of service to show the students the human side of charity beyond donations.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 14 DAYS AGO