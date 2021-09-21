CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Consumers more concerned about appearance since lockdown, according to Lycored research

By Alissa Marrapodi
Cover picture for the articleA survey from Lycored has shown that more people are concerned about their appearance and believe diet to have significant influence on appearance. According to results from Lycored’s new ingestible skincare survey, one-third of consumers have increased their focus on beauty and the role diet plays in it during lockdown. The research, published in a new whitepaper Back to Life: Beauty and Self-care in the Post-pandemic World, surveyed 562 U.S. and U.K. consumers online in June 2021.

