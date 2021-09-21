The Country Friends Art of Fashion returns to RSF

Fall fashion from top international designers and luxury retailers dazzled the runway at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe on Sept. 16 when The Country Friends presented the annual Art of Fashion in partnership with South Coast Plaza. The all-outdoor benefit event included a champagne reception, luncheon on The Inn’s lawn, boutique shopping, an opportunity drawing and live auction of designer handbags, jewelry, clothing, getaways and more.

Since its founding in 1954, The Country Friends has donated nearly $14 million to those in need with special emphasis on women, children, the elderly, the military, and disabled. Visit thecountryfriends.org.

Photos by Vincent Andrunas

This story originally appeared in Rancho Santa Fe Review .