CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

The Durham Indictment Fuels the Real Russia Hoax

By David Corn, Bio
Mother Jones
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. Following special counsel John Durham’s indictment last week of Democratic lawyer Michael Sussmann for allegedly lying to an FBI official, a host of Trump cultists and Trump-Russia scandal denialists have hyperbolically suggested that this single charge proves Donald Trump’s false claim that Russiagate was a hoax whipped up by his political foes, the media, and (of course) the Deep State. Trump himself proclaimed that the indictment “revealed” the “years of Fake Russia, Russia, Russia stories.” Fox News shouting-head Dan Bongino exclaimed the indictment showed the Russia “collusion hoax” was “larger than we thought.” Glenn Greenwald, a longtime pitchman for the witch-hunt conspiracy theory, huffed that the Sussmann charge amounted to an “allegation of criminal impropriety regarding Russiagate’s origins.” Writing in the Daily Caller, J.D. Gordon, a Trump campaign aide in 2016, noted that this indictment bolstered the case for Congress impeaching “federal officials over Russiagate.” (He didn’t specify which federal officials.)

www.motherjones.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glenn Greenwald
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Barbara Mcquade
Person
Robert Mueller
Person
Donald Trump
Person
James Baker
kisswtlz.com

Durham grand jury indicts attorney with ties to Clinton campaign

A federal grand jury in Washington, D.C., has handed up an indictment of attorney Michael Sussmann for making a false statement to the FBI, as the bureau investigated the existence of an alleged secret communication channel between the Trump Organization and a Russian bank. The indictment says that Sussmann, who...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Times

Lawyer indicted in Durham probe resigns from Washington law firm

The Democratic Party-allied lawyer charged with lying to advance the FBI‘s Trump-Russia collusion probe has resigned from his law firm, the firm said Friday. Perkins Coie law firm announced the resignation of Michael Sussmann, who is facing criminal charges arising from Justice Department special counsel John Durham‘s probe. “Michael Sussmann,...
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Hoax#Mother Jones#Democratic#The Deep State#Fox News#The Daily Caller#Congress#Trumpers#Russian#American
US News and World Report

Attorney Who Advised Clinton Campaign Indicted in U.S. Trump-Russia Probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A cybersecurity attorney known for his work advising Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign was indicted on Thursday for lying to the FBI, as part of U.S. Special Counsel John Durham's probe into the origins of the FBI investigation of ties between Russia and former President Donald Trump's campaign.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

US-Russia set 2nd round of strategic talks under Biden admin

The United States and Russia will hold their second round of strategic talks later this week as the two sides attempt to resolve myriad differences ranging from nuclear weapons to cyberspace, the State Department said Monday.The department said the Biden administration’s second-ranking diplomat would lead the U.S. delegation to the talks with Russia in Geneva Switzerland on Thursday. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will head an interagency delegation to the gathering, which follows an initial meeting in July at which little progress was made. The first meeting took place after Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin agreed...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Government shutdown: What happens to Social Security, SNAP, VA benefits and more?

The U.S. Senate failed on Monday to pass a measure that would have suspended the federal debt ceiling and stave off a partial government shutdown set for the end of this week. The bill, introduced by Senate Democrats, sought to pass a measure that funds the government through Dec. 3, and suspends the debt ceiling through Dec. 16, 2022. The measure had already been approved by the House.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Atlantic

Trump May Not Have to Steal 2024

Are constitutionally committed Americans doing all they can to prevent a pro-Trump plot to pervert the 2024 election?. But along with that question, here’s another: Are constitutionally committed Americans doing all they can to prevent Donald Trump from winning the 2024 election fair and square?. The Biden administration’s numbers are...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MarketRealist

What Joe Biden's Driving Tax Would Mean for Motorists

Within the massive infrastructure bill moving through Congress are 2,700 pages detailing the various programs President Biden hopes to put in place. Although the bipartisan $1 trillion package has passed the Senate, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has “effectively decoupled the two bills” according to the New York Times.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy