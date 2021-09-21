Roosevelt Roberts, five others among most recent UFC departures

Six more fighters have parted ways with the UFC.

Multiple people with knowledge of the situation recently informed MMA Junkie of the roster moves but asked to remain anonymous as the promotion hasn’t made an official announcement. The roster changes were first confirmed by MMA Fighting after the fighters were moved to the “former fighters” section of the UFC’s website.

Check out the recent UFC departures below. The roster moves, unless explicitly noted, are not necessarily a “cut.” The UFC may have elected not to re-sign certain fighters who were at the end of their contracts.

Roosevelt Roberts

Age: 27

Overall record: 10-3

UFC record: 4-3 (one no contest)

Shortly after earning a UFC contract, Roosevelt Roberts was touted by UFC president Dana White as one of the prospects he was most excited about from “Dana White’s Contender Series” Season 2. After a 4-1 start to his promotional tenure, Roberts’ road became rocky. He was finished in his final three UFC outings, though one submission defeat was overturned after his opponent, Kevin Croom, tested positive for marijuana.

Anderson dos Santos

Aug 7, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Miles Johns (red gloves) fights Anderson Dos Santos (blue gloves) during UFC 265 at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 36

Overall record: 21-9

UFC record: 1-3

A high-paced brawler through and through, Anderson dos Santos struggled to find the results he sought in the UFC cage. However, the Brazilian seemingly upped the excitement factor whenever he stepped in the cage and went toe-to-toe with the likes of Nad Narimani, Andre Ewell, and Miles Johns. His lone UFC victory came in November when he defeated Martin Day via unanimous decision.

Antonio Braga Neto

Age: 33

Overall record: 9-3

UFC record: 1-2

Although Antonio Braga Neto was on the UFC roster for over eight years, he only competed three times. Plagued by injuries, Neto frequently withdrew from fights, including three straight prior to his UFC exit. Braga Neto’s lone UFC victory came in his promotional debut in June 2013 when he submitted Anthony Smith via first-round kneebar at UFC on FUEL TV 10.

Liliya Shakirova

Age: 29

Overall record: 8-2

UFC record: 0-1

Liliya Shakirova’s UFC pink slip came in the timeline surrounding a positive USADA test announcement. At UFC 254 in October, Shakirova was submitted by Lauren Murphy. Up a weight class, Shakirova proved to be a gritty opponent despite the loss. However, elevated levels of meldonium in USADA urine tests paired with her lack of use declaration upon her promotional signing landed Shakirova a two-year suspension. She will be eligible to compete by USADA’s standards Dec. 5, 2022.

Drako Rodriguez

Aug 7, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Vince Morales (red gloves) fights Drako Rodriguez (blue gloves) during UFC 265 at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 25

Overall record: 7-3

UFC record: 0-2

Drako Rodriguez entered the national spotlight with a head full of steam when he submitted fellow top prospect Mana Martinez on “Dana White’s Contender Series,” Season 4. However, once in the big show, Rodriguez went 0-2 with losses to Aiemann Zahabi and Vince Morales.

Jamey Simmons

Aug 7, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Jamey Simmons (blue gloves) reacts to the fight against Johnny Munoz (red gloves) during UFC 265 at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 29

Overall record: 7-4

UFC record: 0-2

Jamey Simmons’ UFC tenure included two promotional appearances. After a short-notice signing in late 2020, Simmons was finished by Giga Chikadze in his UFC debut. In August, Simmons returned and was submitted by Johnny Munoz at UFC 265 in Houston.