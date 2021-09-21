CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Advertisers Jockey for More Control Over TV Networks’ Bid to Launch Nielsen Rival

By Brian Steinberg
Variety
Variety
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SbdE5_0c3RMEw800

Who’s really going to be in charge?

NBCUniversal and a group leading the nation’s big TV companies are both jockeying to find ways to create a media-measurement rival to Nielsen, but an organization that represents some of Madison Avenue’s largest advertisers is warning the media entities to proceed with caution.

“If NBC wants to do something for NBC, they are well within their rights. They can do whatever they want to do,” says Bob Liodice, chief executive of the Assn. of National Advertisers, which counts more than 800 different marketers who spend $400 billion on advertising each year as members, in an interview. “But our members want to have a common system across all platforms. If the current system doesn’t work or works sub-optimally, then we should get together as trade bodies to investigate how we can work together to create a more advantageous measurement system.”

When the Media Rating Council yanked its accreditation of Nielsen’s national and local TV ratings after months of bickering between the measurement giant and the TV networks it monitors, it set in motion a chaotic process that may, if people don’t proceed cautiously, just serve to widen fissures that already exist between big advertisers and the media outlets they support.

NBCUniversal has declared its intention to convene a new group of measurement vendors to set up a rival methodology to count viewers who watch their favorite programs across traditional and digital screens. The Comcast-backed entertainment giant has lined up support not only from its TV rivals, but some of the industry’s biggest media buying agencies and even some advertisers that it has yet to name publicly. Meanwhile, the Video Advertising Bureau, a trade group that represents the TV networks to Madison Avenue, earlier this month unveiled its own “task force” that it expects to “accelerate the pace of overdue innovation in media measurement and currency.”

At issue is rising dissatisfaction with Nielsen , the de facto judge of how many people watching a particular program as well as the commercials that support it. The company has, for decades, served as the arbiter of viewing activity, which is the bedrock of negotiations for tens of billions of dollars in advertising. Nielsen generated nearly $2.1 billion in revenue for its measurement services in 2020, according to company reports. Much of that money flows from NBC, CBS and other TV entities.

The ANA on Monday suggested that discussions for any new measurement standard move beyond the TV networks and insisted that any new system gain the approval of the Media Rating Council. “It is necessary to support and justify the billions of advertising dollars spent annually on paid media,” the group said in a statement. “Fiduciary transactions require accurate foundational measurement enabled by the MRC.”

Some advertisers are concerned that a measurement proposal emanating from the networks will favor that side, Liodice said in the interview. “You can’t have the sellers dictating how the market is going to go. You need the collaboration of everybody.”

The networks say their efforts are open to all. “We want to partner with the ANA, and help bring more awareness and understanding of alternate measurement capabilities,” said Joe Benarroch, a spokesman for NBCUniversal. “The way forward is ongoing collaboration for best mutual benefit,” said Sean Cunningham, CEO of the VAB, in an emailed response to a query.  “I don’t think any player is trying to seize control of the process. We’re expanding our already established working relationships with marketers.” Both parties said they are eager to work with the ANA to expand the work it is already doing to find a standard to measure audiences across various media platforms.

Advertisers worry that the new system will affect how billions get spent, but the networks have skin in the game as well: they pay millions of dollars in fees to Nielsen and other measurement companies every year.

Madison Avenue has other concerns, says Liodice. “A common approach involves having unduplicated  reach and frequency, but it also involves recognizing that there is a qualitative difference between an video impression on TV and an impression that may air on one of the digital platfoms.”

Media outlets and advertisers like to portray themselves as the most durable of partners, but a relationship based on the spending of millions of dollars every year is bound to be tested more than occasionally. The rapid embrace of streaming video by consumers and the advent of the crippling coronavirus pandemic have opened rifts between the nation’s big media companies and their sponsors . Last year, many advertisers demanded that the industry go as far as to delay its annual “upfront” market, when the networks sell the bulk of their commercial inventory for the next programming cycle. The process was drawn out and more contentious than any in recent memory.

This one may be as well. Executives at TV networks make snap decisions every day, but changing the industry’s measurement standards will likely be a slow and onerous effort.

Executives from across the sector tried a similar feat in 2006 and 2007, when they switched the currency of ad deals to viewership of commercial breaks over three days of playback, instead of the program ratings that had long been the standard. The shift to the measure known in the industry as “C3” required participation from Nielsen, a bevy of broadcast and cable networks and the industry’s coterie of large media buying agencies, which allocate dollars on behalf of top advertisers. TV networks owned by Viacom, which were expected to see more significant declines in commercial viewing due to their youth appeal, held off implementation of the new standards for several months.

The formation of a system to rival Nielsen could take even longer. “Going to C3 was a hell of a lot easier than what we are going through right now,” says Kelly Metz, managing director of linear and advanced TV activation at Omnicom Media Group.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

The NBCUniversal and YouTube TV Standoff Isn’t Just Another Carriage Dispute

The circle of life for TV networks has always been carriage deal ends, rates go up. It may seem strange that this has remained the same during the continued decline of pay TV subscriptions — as of July, down by -4.3% (or -3.4 million subscribers) across MVPDs and VMVPDs — yet in the last 12 months, TV networks have performed the equivalent of the magician pulling a rabbit from an empty hat and increased affiliate fee revenues by 6.3%, or $805.5 million.
NFL
Variety

ViacomCBS and Pluto TV Fined $3.5 Million by FCC for Violating Closed-Caption Rules

ViacomCBS-owned Pluto TV will pay $3.5 million to settle an FCC investigation that found the free, ad-supported video streaming service violated the commission’s accessibility rules. According to the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau, in addition to paying the civil penalty, Pluto TV agreed to enter into a compliance plan to ensure that non-exempt video programming that Pluto streams over the internet includes closed captioning in compliance with the agency’s rules. In a statement, a Pluto TV spokesperson said, “We recognize the importance of closed captioning and have been working in close collaboration with the FCC on the consent decree. Pluto TV’s mission, since its...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

ViacomCBS Backs New Audience-Measurement Option as TV Seeks to Expand Beyond Nielsen

The TV industry, long measured by Nielsen, continues to offer up new yardsticks to Madison Avenue. ViacomCBS said it would take a more active role in the TV industry’s ongoing quest to develop new audience-measurement alternatives by teaming up with data company VideoAmp and developing a new means of tracking the reach of advertising among linear and digital viewers. The company, which controls some of the most-watched outlets on TV, including the CBS broadcast network and the Nickelodeon kids-cable outlet, is the latest to burnish new methodologies as Nielsen’s longstanding system is under scrutiny in a new digital era. “Our vision is...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

CNN Plus Taps Scott Galloway to Host Biz-Tech Show: ‘Think “Queen’s Gambit” Minus the Talent and Production Values’

Opinionated academic and tech entrepreneur Scott Galloway is joining CNN Plus, the news cabler’s forthcoming streaming subscription service, to host a show covering the intersection of business and technology. Galloway’s show will be part of the launch lineup for CNN Plus, scheduled to debut in the first quarter of 2022 with up to 12 hours of original programming daily. No pricing has been announced for CNN Plus. In a tweet, Galloway said the show will be about “tech/biz/society.” “Think ‘Queen’s Gambit,’ minus the talent and production values,” he deadpanned. “Life is so rich.” CNN said it will announce more details about Galloway’s show, along...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Networks#Video Advertising#Assn#National Advertisers#The Media Rating Council#Comcast#Cbs#Ana#Mrc#Vab
Best Life

If You Have This TV Provider, Prepare to Lose 14 Major Channels Next Week

The advent of streaming has made it possible to watch what you want when you want from the comfort of your couch. But while binge sessions of newly discovered programs are one of the best perks of ditching a cable box, there are still some services that people rely on to get their fix of live TV or current seasons of their favorite shows. Now, one popular streaming provider has announced that it might lose 14 major channels by next week, thanks to an ongoing dispute with a network. Read on to see what could be cut from your screen soon.
NFL
LehighValleyLive.com

YouTube TV may lose NBC and other channels: Here are 3 alternative streaming services for cord-cutters

NBCUniversal has announced that YouTube TV subscribers could lose as many as 14 networks, including NBC, by Thursday, Sept. 30. The potential change comes as a consequence of a carriage fight between NBCU and the Google-owned YouTube TV streaming service. NBCU is playing hardball, threatening to pull its channels and creating websites like this one, which includes a rotating display of shows that YouTube TV will no longer include.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
martechseries.com

Commerce Canal Launches Advertising Services Leveraging the Brave Browser & Brave Rewards Network

New York based eCommerce and marketing agency launches advertising services for Brave Browser & Brave Rewards Network targeting over 36 million monthly active users. Commerce Canal, a New York based eCommerce and marketing agency has launched advertising services for Brave, the first global digital ad platform built for privacy. The Brave platform provides a premium, brand safe, opt-in ad ecosystem designed for a future without 3rd party cookies. With this privacy focus comes a highly engaged audience in which nearly 1 in 5 users purchase almost everything online. This audience in increasingly difficult to reach as 6 in 10 users use an ad blocker when using other browsers. The Brave Rewards Network allows the opportunity to target more than 36 million monthly active users via push notifications and sponsored images. Users willing to be served brand advertisements earn rewards via the Basic Attention Token (BAT). Success metrics Commerce Canal will report include:
INTERNET
Variety

What the Boom in FAST Channels and Services Means

Free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) is growing rapidly. VIP+’s exclusive research shows that there are currently over 1,000 FAST channels operating in the U.S alone across 20 different FAST providers. The number of channels keeps growing as the marketplace becomes more crowded and competitive. A quick glance at VIP+’s monthly...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Deadline

NBCUniversal Warns YouTube TV Subscribers That 14 Of Its Networks Could Soon Go Dark On Streaming Platform; YouTube Says It Will Cut Prices If No Deal Is Reached – Update

UPDATED with YouTube TV response. As a carriage dispute with NBCUniversal broke into public view, the Google-owned streaming platform announced an unusual plan if the parties are unable to reach a deal by Thursday’s deadline. In a blog post, YouTube TV said if it is prepared to lower the monthly price for its service by $10, from $64.99 to $54.99, for as long as the NBCU networks remain dark. As to the negotiations, “Our ask is that NBCU treats YouTube TV like any other TV provider,” the company wrote. “In other words, for the duration of our agreement, YouTube TV seeks...
NFL
ewrestlingnews.com

TV Advertisers Reportedly Undergoing “Massive Changes” With How They View TV Ratings

A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has suggested that we could well be seeing upcoming changes with how TV networks view ratings. The report notes that there will be “major changes” coming soon. It then goes on to clarify that TV advertisers are beginning to move away from buying based exclusively on the 18-49 same-day audience.
TV & VIDEOS
The Drum

Digital advertising headwinds to fuel the takeoff of connected TV

While the crumbling third-party cookie – combined with privacy-centric gatekeeping policies imposed by the likes of Apple, Facebook and Google – diminishes advertisers’ ability to reach target audiences across the digital ecosystem, the connected television (CTV) space has a valuable opportunity to evolve to meet advertisers’ needs. John Hamilton, founder and chief executive officer at TVDataNow, spells out why marketers should be investing in CTV today.
TECHNOLOGY
Variety

Revised Streaming Subscriber Expectations: Disney+, Peacock

Editor’s Note: A data analysis within the original version of the article below has been removed due to its inadequate explanation of the measurement. Disney CEO Bob Chapek at a Goldman Sachs conference earlier this week said that Disney+ would add fewer subscribers in calendar Q3 than it did in the quarter prior.
WWE
Sportico

‘Barstool Everywhere’ Courts Advertisers Without Using Linear TV

Barstool Sports held its fall 2021 upfront event last night, touting the theme, “Barstool Everywhere,” a slogan indicative of the company’s mission to deliver “stoolies” the content they want, wherever they may be. CEO Erika Nardini explained the strategy is to “take as much market share as possible, whether it is on the internet or in your grocery aisle,” (as of Sept. 28, One Bite frozen pizza will be sold in 3,000 plus Walmart stores nationwide). She said it’s driven by the overarching desire to appeal to brand partners’ needs. “Right now, if you want to buy an ad with...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Flashtalking by Mediaocean Launches Video+ to Support Advertising Success in New Era of Converged TV+Video

Comprehensive solution powers next-gen TV+Video ad serving with features that span creative, workflow, reach, social, identity, verification, and measurement. Flashtalking by Mediaocean, the leading global independent platform for omnichannel ad management, data-driven creative messaging, and unified insights, announced the availability of Video+, a suite of TV+Video solutions that integrate seamlessly with Flashtalking’s display offering to support video-first and omnichannel brand advertisers. As the first-ever cookieless ad server, Flashtalking enables marketers to orchestrate identity for measurement and personalization in an era of converged media.
INTERNET
Searchengineland.com

Microsoft Advertising launches Marketing with Purpose Business attributes

New attributes from Microsoft Advertising allow businesses to indicate their dedication to “responsibility, how your brand values align with the values of your customers, and how your brand is being inclusive,” said an announcement from Vi Nguyen, Crystal Zhang, and MJ DePalma. “Marketing with Purpose Business Attributes allow you to...
ECONOMY
Variety

MNTN CEO Mark Douglas Keeps Ads Creative In The World of Connected TV

As the world of connected TV (CTV) advertising continues to grow, the developing field begs the question: will CTV ad spending slow any time soon?. “Where the audience goes is generally where the ad dollars go… so I think you’re looking at many, many more years of really explosive growth. We’re still for the most part at the starting line for this, not anywhere close to the finish line” said Mark Douglas, president and CEO of MNTN, an advertising company that helps brands advertise on connected TV. “It’s just a really exciting time for all the companies that are participating in this ecosystem as well as for all the advertisers and brands that are now benefiting from it.”
TV & VIDEOS
mediapost.com

VAB: D2C Advertisers Gain Digitally On TV Ad Spend

The VAB, the TV advertising trade group, says 30 direct-to consumer (D2C) marketers are doing better across consumer action/digital engagement metrics, due to wide-reaching national TV media buys. From a digital engagement perspective -- first-quarter 2017 to the first quarter of 2021 -- the group says 30 D2C brands across...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Vizio Adds Black-Culture Channel Polaris to Its Free Streaming Platform

When the average consumer thinks of Vizio, they are mostly thinking about a company selling them TV’s. With the new age of advertising, the software side of the business has made a leap into marketing, including providing new channels that cater to the consumer’s interests. One new channel coming to...
TECHNOLOGY
Variety

Variety

32K+
Followers
39K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy