It’s easy to overreact to what happens in the first three games of a season, but when it comes to Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams, they look every bit like MVP and Super Bowl contenders, respectively. At 3-0 with one of the league’s best offenses, the Rams might be the team to beat – and Stafford could be the frontrunner for NFL MVP.

