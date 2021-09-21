Tiger Woods releasing 10,000 NFTs through company co-founded by Tom Brady

Tiger Woods is getting involved in the digital space as he will be releasing a nonfungible token (NFT) collection.

The NFTs will be released through a company called Autograph , which is co-founded by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

Autograph is releasing 10,000 digital images of Woods that will be available for purchase and will be sold exclusively on DraftKings Marketplace.

"The intersection of sports and technology is such an interesting space to me, and I'm thrilled to partner with Autograph as they lead the charge by ushering a new era of digital collecting," Woods said. "It's been an honor to join their advisory board among so many iconic athletes, and I'm looking forward to bringing fans closer to my memorable sports moments at an accessible price, and to the game I respect so much"

The first batch of digital pictures are already for sale and have a price that ranges from $12 to $100. There is also a $100 option for 375 limited editions. Those digital cards with Woods' signature have a price tag starting a $250 with the highest one going for $1,500.

Assistant captains to the U.S. team Tiger Woods and Fred Couples and Captain of the U.S. team Steve Stricker greet fans while riding in a cart during foursomes matches at the President’s Cup. Bill Streicher, USA TODAY Sports

A second collection is set to release next Tuesday.

Other athletes on the Los Angeles-based Autograph's Preseason Access Collection include Brady, Wayne Gretzky, Simone Biles, Derek Jeter, Tony Hawk and Naomi Osaka.

