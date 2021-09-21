CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Hampton Social’s Owners Have Big Plans for The Bad Hunter Space in West Loop

By Aimee Levitt
Eater
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite its name — taken from a character in Greek mythology — and the nationality of its chef, Nisos, an upcoming West Loop restaurant from the owners of Hampton Social, is not a Greek restaurant. Replacing Bad Hunter on the corner of Randolph and Halsted, Nisos is a modern Mediterranean restaurant, encompassing the entire region, from Spain to Israel.

chicago.eater.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4

Michelin names 18 budget-friendly Bay Area restaurants

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Trying to find good eats at a great value in the Bay Area?. Several restaurants have earned Bib Gourmand awards from MICHELIN – which means these eateries “offer a full menu of a starter, main course and dessert, making it possible to order two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for around $40 or less (tax and gratuity not included).”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Columbus Dispatch

Big portions, quality meals part of experience at Zorba's, owner says

Forgive Mentor "Tony” Rama if he’s a little busy right now. It’s right before the lunch hour and he’s beating eggs, searing hash browns, laying down an omelet on the flattop, flipping buttermilk pancakes and assembling a hot dog with Coney sauce. “Now I got a little bit of a...
BEXLEY, OH
WTTW - Chicago PBS

‘Chicago Tonight’ in Your Neighborhood: West Loop

It’s one of the priciest and fastest developing communities in the city. The West Loop is known for its trendy Michelin-rated restaurants and lively nightlife scene. It's located, not surprisingly, just west of the Loop, and construction cranes dot the sky. But the neighborhood, like any other, had to adapt...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Loop#Greek Restaurant#Food Drink#Hampton Social#The Hampton Social#Bmw#Ov Co#Heisler Hospitality#Andros Taverna#Lyra#Bar Siena#Americans
Only In Northern California

Bette’s Oceanview Diner Is A Landmark Eatery In Northern California Famous For Its Soufflé Pancakes

There’s nothing like a hearty breakfast in a charming eatery to get your day goin’, especially if it’s at Bette’s! This landmark cafe serves all of your favorite breakfast classics all long. Don’t be fooled, though. This ain’t your average breakfast spot. In fact, Bette’s has become a favorite for putting its own unique spin […] The post Bette’s Oceanview Diner Is A Landmark Eatery In Northern California Famous For Its Soufflé Pancakes appeared first on Only In Your State.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Time Out Global

Guinness plans to open a taproom in the West Loop

Want to drink a perfectly-poured pint of Guinness? In the past, that meant taking a trip to Dublin or the Open Gate Brewery and Barrel House that was opened in Baltimore in 2018. Today, Guinness announced plans to open its second U.S. taproom and brewery in Chicago, taking over a former railroad depot in the booming West Loop neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Guinness Taps Chicago's West Loop For Second U.S. Taproom, Brewing Facility

Guinness has picked Chicago for the location of the Dublin-based brewery's second taproom and brewing facility in the United States, Diageo Beer Company announced. On tap to open in 2023 in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood, the 15,000-square-foot Guinness Chicago Taproom will be constructed at 375 N. Morgan St. in "a revitalized historic railroad depot" with renovations beginning this fall. The location will include a brewery, taproom, outdoor patio space and restaurant.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Eater

A New All-Day Restaurant Grows at Downtown’s Historic Ace Hotel

The ground floor restaurant at the base of the Ace Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles is set to reopen soon, albeit with a new chef, name, and overall direction. Best Girl, from Providence chef Michael Cimarusti has departed following a four-year run; in its place comes Loam. As the name...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Celebrity Favorite Pink Taco Plans to Open in Navy Yard Next Spring

Welcome to a.m. Intel, your bite-sized roundup of D.C. food and restaurant news. Tips are always welcome, drop them here. Pink Taco, the flashy Mexican chain with A-list fans like Snoop Dogg and Jennifer Aniston, plans to open in Navy Yard next spring. A news release says the company will open its first D.C. locale next spring at 100 M Street SE, bringing on a festive menu filled out by enchiladas, burritos, fajitas, and long list of margaritas like a Cadillac that comes with a mini bottle of Grand Marnier. The rocker chic chain was founded in 1999 by the late Harry Morton, son of Hard Rock Café co-founder Peter Morton and grandson of Morton’s Restaurant Group founder, Arnie Morton. The brand will also expand to NYC next fall with an outpost in Times Square, adding to a growing domestic footprint in Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, and Miami Beach. Newly named Pink Taco COO Stephan Schneider, an operations vet who worked for nightlife conglomerate Hakkasan, is leading an international expansion to Europe and the Middle East.
RESTAURANTS
Eater

A New Indian Restaurant Celebrates Elusive South Asian Grilled Meats

Jiggs Kalra served as an ambassador for Indian cuisine until his death in 2019. He wrote cookbooks and newspaper columns that spotlighted subcontinental cooking traditions and elevating South Asian cuisine to a new level. While he’s not a household name in Chicago, Kalra cast a wide net of influence. The...
RESTAURANTS
Eater

Long-Standing Italian Restaurant Closes After 30 Years in Cow Hollow

San Francisco has one less spot for pizza and penne alla puttanesca: Pane e Vino, a neighborhood standby that served Cow Hollow for three decades, has closed its doors for good. According to a post on the restaurant’s website, the last day of service was August 26. “We are truly thankful and so fortunate to all our customers who have supported us for the past 30 years. Thank you to the community who embraced us so kindly and for the wonderful memories we created here together,” the post reads. “It has been a privilege being part of the ‘Pane e Vino’ family and we thank you all.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

The Haven’s Expansion Will Bring More Scottish Food and Live Music to Jamaica Plain

If all goes according to plan, Boston’s Jamaica Plain neighborhood could have a big Scottish restaurant with plenty of room for live music and other events come late winter 2022. Jason Waddleton of Jamaica Plain’s Scottish restaurant the Haven and the team behind the now-defunct Jamaica Plain institution Bella Luna & the Milky Way are combining their talents to open a new venue called the Haven at the Brewery, which will debut in the former Bella Luna & the Milky Way space at the Brewery complex (284 Amory St., Boston).
RESTAURANTS
Eater

Modern French Brasserie Lumière Brightens LA’s New Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel

Originally built in 1966, the Century Plaza hotel in Century City is a truly iconic venue in Los Angeles, hosting presidents and awards over the decades. Now after a years-long renovation, the Minoru Yamasaki-designed building has been reborn today as the Fairmont Century Plaza, with two towers looming behind and a completely new look within its famous curved tower. And there’s a new ground floor French brasserie called Lumière, which also opens today with veteran general manager Paul Quinn (previously at Quince in San Francisco, and locally at Bao Hiro) and chef Ramon Bojorquez running the show.
RESTAURANTS
Eater

A New Gold Coast Restaurant Challenges Sushi Bro Culture

The New York-based team behind Lincoln Park’s trendy speakeasy-style omakase spot will expand its local footprint this weekend with a sleek new sushi restaurant inside a Gold Coast hotel. Sushi Boutique, a slightly more casual sister spot to Sushi Suite 202 in Lincoln Park, has a Saturday, October 2 opening date inside Claridge House at 1244 N. Dearborn Parkway. The space previously housed Juniper Spirits & Oysters, which closed last year during the pandemic.
RESTAURANTS
Eater

Grab Taiwanese Breakfast Dishes in Candler Park Starting in October

After discontinuing weekend breakfast earlier this summer, Candler Park neighborhood restaurant and pop-up incubator Gato is bringing it back temporarily in October with Taiwanese-American food pop-up Mighty Hans. Beginning Saturday, October 9, chef Fu-Mao Sun and his pop-up Mighty Hans will offer a Taiwanese-style breakfast from the petite kitchen at...
RESTAURANTS
Eater

Portillo’s, a Chicago Street Food Icon, Plots Major Expansion

Welcome to a.m. Intel, your bite-sized roundup of Chicago food and restaurant news. Tips are always welcome, drop them here. Portillo’s Hot Dogs, the Chicago area street food juggernaut that’s developed a cult of personality around Italian beef sandwiches and gooey, golden cheese sauce, is moving forward with major expansion plans. The chain on Monday filed to become a publicly traded company, confirming its intent to launch more than 600 restaurants in the U.S. over the next 25 years.
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

The Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings in Miami, Fall 2021

With the changing of the “seasons” here in South Florida comes a slew of new restaurants heading to the Magic City. From a buzzy celeb-loved London import, to a nostalgic waterfront restaurant, to a splashy new food hall, these are the restaurants to get excited about this fall. Now behold,...
MIAMI, FL
Eater

Tour River North’s Breezy New Bar Featuring Indian Street Food

Some of Chicago’s most unique pub food arrives today in River North with Bar Goa’s opening. Yes, chicken wings appear on the menu, but they’re yogurt-marinated and charred — handheld versions of tandoori chicken. The wings are the entry point for a menu that includes green-pea hummus and sandwiches wrapped in a Goan flatbread and stuffed with shredded chicken or pork.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy