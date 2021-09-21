CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Releases 3 New Kindle Paperwhite Devices

By Chris Kissell
moneytalksnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon Kindle fans, rejoice! The giant retailer unveiled three new Kindle Paperwhite e-readers today. Anyone who already owns a Paperwhite may be tempted to upgrade. The new Kindle Paperwhite comes with a larger, 6.8-inch glare-free display — an increase from the 6-inch screen in the old version — and up to 10 weeks of battery life. The new device also features adjustable warm light, USB-C charging and 8GB of storage. It retails for $139.99.

