Amazon Releases 3 New Kindle Paperwhite Devices
Amazon Kindle fans, rejoice! The giant retailer unveiled three new Kindle Paperwhite e-readers today. Anyone who already owns a Paperwhite may be tempted to upgrade. The new Kindle Paperwhite comes with a larger, 6.8-inch glare-free display — an increase from the 6-inch screen in the old version — and up to 10 weeks of battery life. The new device also features adjustable warm light, USB-C charging and 8GB of storage. It retails for $139.99.www.moneytalksnews.com
