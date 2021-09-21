CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

UNDead in the Water aboard the American Victory arrives in Tampa this October

Cover picture for the articleIn late September, the American Victory Ship will shift from its home berth to Sparkman Wharf, joining a haunted experience both by land and by sea. UNDead in the Water, Tampa’s nautical haunted attraction, opens Oct. 1 and will operate twelve nights throughout the month, providing thrills through Halloween night. This new location allows UNDead in the Water to compliment the Haunted Wharf, which is in its third season at Sparkman Wharf and operating six nights in October.

