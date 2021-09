With the onset of college, you likely ditched your tried-and-true backpack and lunchbox for a chic carry-all or satchel to tote your everyday essentials. But with the backpack having made a major comeback over the last couple of years, there's no better time than now to revert back to the classic sac. The fashion-forward options are endless, so you can scoop up a style you'll use for years to come. But the real kicker is that they boast plenty of space for your laptop, whatever the size, so you can make sore shoulders (a common problem with shoulder bags) a thing of the past. Below, we've listed our favorite toss-on-and-go bags large enough to fit your laptops. Scroll down to shop the ultimate busy-girl bags.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 13 DAYS AGO