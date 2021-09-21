VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Pioneers sweep Centurions

Providence sophomore Makenzie Wagner drives a kill attempt during the Pioneers' 3-1 win at Floyd Central on Wednesday night. Photo by Joe Ullrich

CLARKSVILLE — Host Providence rolled to a 25-13, 25-13, 25-17 sweep of visiting Christian Academy of Louisville on Monday night.

Lilly Tappel paced the Pioneers in kills (10) and aces (two) while Grace Purichia dished out 30 assists. On defense, Camila Adams tallied 10 digs and Abby Julius recorded two total blocks.

Providence (14-8) visits Jeffersonville at 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

.

PROVIDENCE 3, CAL 0

Christian Academy 13 13 17

Providence 25 25 25

MATCH STATISTICS

Kills: Lilly Tappel 10, Grace Purichia 8, Madelyn Dotson 8, Makenzie Wagner 6, Abby Julius 6.

Blocks: Julius 2, Wagner 2, Tappel 1.

Assists: Purichia 30, Wagner 4.

Aces: Tappel 2, Lilly Kaiser 2, Purichia 1, Nicole Stratford 1, Taylor Bansbach 1.

Digs: Camila Adams 10, Stratford 9, Ella Baldwin 8, Purichia 7.

.

RED DEVILS ROLL

JEFFERSONVILLE — Host Jeffersonville swept visiting North Harrison 25-17, 25-13, 25-14 Monday night.

Taylor Shelton topped the team in kills (13) and blocks (three) while Abby Dues dished out 24 assists and Elliot Mays tallied 10 digs.

Jeff (5-13) hosts Providence at 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

.

JEFFERSONVILLE 3, NORTH HARRISON 0

North Harrison 17 13 14

Jeffersonville 25 25 25

MATCH STATISTICS

Kills: Taylor Shelton 13, Elliot Mays 7, Avani Doogarsingh 3, Aleah Pritchard 2.

Blocks: T. Shelton 3, Jalayah Hamby 2.

Assists: Abby Dues 24.

Aces: Paige Seifried 3, T. Shelton 2, Dues 2, Mays 2, Alyvia Luce 2.

Digs: Mays 10, Luce 9, Allie Toler 4, Andi Durbin 3, Seifried 3.

.

WARRIORS FALL IN 5

MADISON — Host Madison outlasted Christian Academy 25-14, 20-25, 15-25, 25-10, 16-14 in a five-set thriller Monday night.

"We went into the Madison match knowing it was going to be a tough one. They are having a good season and have beaten some tough opponents this year," CAI coach Chrissy Millen said. "We knew that in order to compete we would have to play one of our best matches to give ourselves a chance. While the outcome wasn't what we wanted, those two sets that we won, and then the fifth set, were some of the best volleyball we have played all season. The girls really stepped up and showed what kind of team we could be when everything is clicking.

"As a team, we had 13 aces which helped tremendously. And even when we didn't get the ace, our serving was still aggressive enough that it kept them out of system quite a bit. Chloe Wiseheart was a key factor in our serving tonight. She is just so clutch when she is back there. Karlyn Denny led the way for us offensively and Mya Chapman stepped up tonight and scored some points when we needed it. Our serve receive was much improved tonight. Freshman Kristen Abbott had been struggling in our last few matches back there, however tonight she was huge for us. It was nice to see her play well and build back some confidence."

Denny topped the team in kills (nine) and blocks (two) while Wiseheart led the way in assists (16) and aces (six). Abby Vancampen had a team-best 10 digs.

CAI (8-10) hosts Lanesville on Tuesday night.

.

MADISON 3, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 2

CAL 14 25 25 10 14

Madison 25 20 15 25 16

CAI STATISTICS

Kills: Karlyn Denny 9, Mya Chapman 5, Kristen Abbott 4, Avery Kerr 3, Haley Jones 3, Chloe Wiseheart 3.

Blocks: Denny 2, Chapman 1, Kerr 1, Jones 1.

Assists: Wiseheart 16, Ella Siekman 14, Kerr 1.

Aces: Wiseheart 6, Abbott 3, Abby Vancampen 2, Ashtyn Neighbours 1, Kerr 1, Denny 1.

Digs: Vancampen 10, Denny 9, Abbott 8, Wiseheart 8, Neighbours 3, Kerr 2, Chapman 1, Jones 1, Siekman 1.

.

FLOYD DOWNS JASPER

FLOYDS KNOBS — Host Floyd Central outlasted Jasper 13-25, 25-20, 25-20, 24-26, 15-9 Monday night.

The Highlanders (12-9) next host Columbus East at 7 p.m. Thursday night.