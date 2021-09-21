CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(News) Baltimore Ravens Pay Tribute To Michael K. Williams

Cover picture for the articleThe Baltimore Ravens paid tribute to late actor Michael K. Williams during their home opener against the Chiefs Sunday night. Williams’ iconic character from The Wire, Omar Little, would whistle “A- Hunting We Will Go” to announce his arrival. Before the team came out onto the field, the video screens went black and Omar’s legendary whistle started playing, sending the crowd into a frenzy. Even though Williams was from Brooklyn, Baltimore was a “second home to him.” Omar’s whistle brought The Ravens good luck; they defeated the Chiefs 36-35.

Michael K Williams
