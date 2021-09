Soroptimist International of Amador County is offering a scholarship to a woman who wants to continue her education or get needed training for a new career. It’s a program called “Live Your Dream." Candidates should be women who are the primary wage earners for their families and want to continue their education. Our club will award a check of $1000 to the recipient we choose. The application can be submitted via the Online Application Portal at http://bit.ly/LYDA-apply. For more information, please call Marie at 209-267-0107. The deadline is November 15, 2021. If you are interested in learning more about Soroptimist of Amador County, please call Carol at 209-267-0077. Visitors are always welcome.

AMADOR COUNTY, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO