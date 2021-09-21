CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Review: ‘True Raiders’ a fun read about true treasure hunt

By ANDREW DeMILLO
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HEAQR_0c3RK5ra00
This cover image released by St. Martin's Press shows "True Raiders: The Untold Story of the 1909 Expedition To Find the Legendary Ark of the Covenant" by Brad Ricca. (St. Martin's Press via AP)

“True Raiders” by Brad Ricca (St. Martin’s Press)

For fans of “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” there’s something just as exciting as seeing Indiana Jones swashbuckling his way through the jungles in search of treasure. That thing is hearing Dr. Henry Jones describe the history behind the Ark of the Covenant, and what makes it such a sought-after archeological find.

That history is what makes Brad Ricca’s “True Raiders” such a fun read, even if it lacks the cinematic payoff of a Stephen Spielberg’s film.

“True Raiders” recounts the little-known story of a 1909 expedition to find the Ark of the Covenant that according to Old Testament stories held pieces of the Ten Commandments.

Monty Parker, a British nobleman, leads a secret mission to find the Ark after a Finnish poet and surveyor claims to have discovered a secret code in the Bible that reveals its location. The mission winds through tunnels beneath the Holy Land and features a motley cast of characters that includes an American socialite, a renowned cricket player and a Franciscan priest.

It’s not a spoiler to say that the expedition was ultimately unsuccessful since otherwise we’d be reading about a museum exhibition of its discovery. But Ricca manages to keep readers hooked with this true story that reads like a novel. It leaves readers wondering just how close the explorers get to finding this long-lost piece of history and just how far they’re willing to go to search for it.

Comments / 0

Related
noisypixel.net

Eastward Review – A True Adventure

In gaming, I always love the feeling of experiencing a true adventure that stands out over anything else. In the moments of playing, you are so immersed in the narrative and gameplay that time seems to just fly by. Developer Pixpil has captured my imagination in their adventure Eastward as they provide a genuinely standout gaming experience.
VIDEO GAMES
femalefirst.co.uk

REVIEW: True Calling

A story about regret, love, and purpose. When Josh Joseph (David Smith) decides to go against his plans and things he’s worked hard for, he gets a surprise when he travels back home to Yorkshire, and reunites with an old friend. The synopsis. Directed by Erik Knudsen, True Calling follows...
MOVIES
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Star Wars Visions Review

Offering nine short stories from some of the hottest anime studios at this time, Star Wars Visions manages to be a showcase of gorgeous animation hampered by a lot of same-yness or downright boring storytelling.
MOVIES
Variety

QCode, Vertigo Entertainment Team on ‘The Burned Photo’ Horror Podcast, Based on a Reddit Thread

Podcast and media studio QCode teamed with Vertigo Entertainment, the production company behind the “It” movies, for horror podcast series “The Burned Photo.” The thriller, created by author Nicole Exposito and based on the Reddit /nosleep subreddit, stars Charmaine Bingwa (“The Good Fight”) and Katherine McNamara (“The Flash”). It will premiere Sept. 30 on all major podcast platforms, with the first three episodes available immediately and exclusively to QCode Plus subscribers ($2.99/month) on Apple Podcasts. New episodes will be released every Thursday. Listen to the trailer at this link. “The Burned Photo” follows two strangers (Bingwa and McNamara) who uncover a generational...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Treasure Hunt#True Story#Covenant#British#Finnish#American#Franciscan
wccftech.com

Aragami 2 Review – Tried-and-True Exterminator

It doesn’t matter how well you hide, there’s just no escaping the stealth genre these days. In addition to a steady deluge of dedicated stealth games, it seems like every other AAA adventure has the player creeping around at some point. Despite this stealth oversaturation, the indie ninja game Aragami managed to make a bit of a name for itself back in 2016 thanks to its old-school charms and a few clever twists on the standard sneak-and-stab formula.
VIDEO GAMES
worldofreel.com

‘Licorice Pizza’ Trailer Leaks Online …

This looks glorious. A dash of “Punch Drunk Love” mixed in with the character mosaic of “Boogie Nights.”. This is obviously an inferior quality screen-shot video of the the teaser for Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza, but goddamit if you don’t feel that cinematic energy and vibe coming through your screen.
MOVIES
Escapist Magazine

The Walking Dead S11E6 Review: ‘On the Inside’ Offers a True Horror Episode

This review contains spoilers for The Walking Dead season 11, episode 6, “On the Inside.”. The final season of The Walking Dead is rounding into form with its third consecutive episode that I’d rate as good or better. While my favorite Walking Dead memories usually relate to the somber character moments, this week’s episode, “On the Inside,” is memorable for its great pacing and commitment to make a true horror episode — which arrives just in time for Halloween.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Priest
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Indiana Jones
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
MovieWeb

Jane Powell Dies, MGM Icon and Growing Pains Star Was 92

One of the last greats of Hollywood's Golden Age, Jane Powell has died at the age of 92. The all round singer, dancer and actress was best known for appearing in a number of musicals back in the 1950s including Royal Wedding and Seven Brides For Seven Brothers. In later years, she appeared on TV in numerous roles with her most notable performance coming in the sitcom Growing Pains in the late 1980s. Being one of the last of her generation, the industry loses an icon from the past that helped inspire many other generations, and will no doubt continue to do so in the future.
MUSIC
districtchronicles.com

Ashland Come Clean To Victoria

The Y&R spoilers preview for September 27 – October 1, 2021, is here! Find out what your favorite Genoa City players are up to this coming week!. Ashland Locke (Richard Burgi) had a secret but he couldn’t keep it and now he has to confess. The walls have closed in and the truth has to come out. Better Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) hear it from him instead of someone else – especially someone like Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson).
TV SERIES
Indy100

Former Disney worker said married men used to hit on her in Tinker Bell costume

A former Disney employee revealed that married men used to hit on her as she played Tinker Bell, in a viral TikTok video. Sarah Daniels, who goes by @saradanielstv on the app, and noted that she’s an “ex-Disney princess” (according to her bio) posted a video in response to an onlooker who asked: “How many Dads end up hitting on you BECAUSE you’re the character? As opposed to because you’re an attractive woman?”
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Actor Willie Garson Dead at 57

Willie Garson, a prolific character actor best known for his role as Stanford Blatch in the Sex and the City franchise, has passed away at the age of 57. The news was first broken in a tweet by actor Rob Morrow, and has since been confirmed by Garson's family (via TVLine). The cause of death is currently unknown at this time, although TMZ reports that the actor had been battling cancer. Garson's career spanned four decades, and also included memorable roles as Mozzie in White Collar, Ralph in Little Manhattan, Martin Lloyd in Stargate SG-1, and Gerald Hirsch on Hawaii Five-0.
TV & VIDEOS
TVShowsAce

Moriah Plath Reveals True Feelings About Her Inked Body

Welcome to Plathville star Moriah Plath is opening up about her true feelings about her body ink. The 19-year-old reality star took to Instagram Saturday, revealing she had had her tattoo for a year and would like to add even more. However, Moriah knows that if and when she decides to add more body art, she will get grief about it from her parents, Kim and Barry Plath.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Did Matt Amodio Tease a Loss in Next Episode After Reaching 30 Wins?

Current “Jeopardy!” champ Matt Amodio keeps making history on the iconic game show. But how long can his winning streak last?. Last night, Amodio won his 30th straight game and added $70,400 to his $1.1 million total. He’s only two games away from tying James Holzhauer for the second-highest number of consecutive wins. Though, he’s a long way behind the “Jeopardy!” legend in terms of earnings. Holzhauer raked in more than $2.4 million in 32 games.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Tommy Kirk, Disney Star of 'Old Yeller', Found Dead

Tommy Kirk, who famously portrayed the role of Travis Coates as a child actor in Disney's Old Yeller, has died. TMZ reports the actor was found dead by his neighbor in his Las Vegas home on Tuesday. As of now, no foul play is suspected. He was 79 years old.
CELEBRITIES
talesbuzz.com

The Other Way star Jenny Slatten found a new job that she loves

Thanks to her boy toy, Sumit Singh, Jenny Slatten has not had the easiest road to love. But things are finally looking up for the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star in the most unlikely of ways. Instagram blogger @90daythemelanatedway shared with fans that Jenny found herself a job.
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

588K+
Followers
321K+
Post
276M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy