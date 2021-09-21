CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Knoxville, TN

UT Medical Center gets federal aid to combat COVID, National Guard sent to Sweetwater Hospital

By Hannah Moore
WATE
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — More Tennessee National Guard members are headed to East Tennessee to assist hospitals with a surge in COVID-19 cases. According to the LT. Colonel Keith Evans, Deputy Commander for Clinical Services, the majority of Tennessee National Guard personnel are in East Tennessee as the region experiences a larger wave of COVID-19 than other parts of the state.

www.wate.com

Comments / 4

Krystal Stricklan
7d ago

I live in east Tennessee and wish more would get the vaccine and take this more serious. thankfully me and my family already has taken our vaccine. if you are not wanting the vaccine at least wear a mask, wash hands and sanitize things.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Britney Spears case back in court with dad's role on the line

LOS ANGELES, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Britney Spears case returns to court on Wednesday after a summer of surprise turns, shocking allegations, an engagement and mounting expectations that the 13-year-old legal arrangement that controls the singer's life will soon end. After years of glacial progress, the past two months...
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea said Wednesday that it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday was...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
City
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Coronavirus
Knoxville, TN
Health
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Sweetwater, TN
Knoxville, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Health
The Associated Press

Ex-diplomat Kishida wins Japan party vote, to become new PM

TOKYO (AP) — Former Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida won the governing party’s leadership election on Wednesday and is set to become the next prime minister, facing the tasks of reviving a pandemic-hit economy and ensuring a strong alliance with Washington to counter growing regional security risks. Kishida replaces outgoing...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The National Guard#Medics#Ut Medical Center#Sweetwater Hospital#Tennessee National Guard#Lt#Clinical Services#Covid Icu#The Department Of Defense
CBS News

YouTube tackles misinformation — will take down videos linking vaccines to cancer, autism

YouTube is tightening its policies on vaccine videos in an effort to fight misinformation and conspiracy theories. The video-sharing platform announced a ban on misinformation around any vaccines approved by the World Health Organization or local health authorities that are currently being administered. YouTube defines as "misinformation" any content that claims approved vaccines "cause chronic health effects, claims that vaccines do not reduce transmission or contraction of disease, or contains misinformation on the substances contained in vaccines," according to a blog post Wednesday.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy