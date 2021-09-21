CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrill, WI

Florence A. ‘Flo’ Brazeau

 8 days ago

Florence A. ‘Flo’ Brazeau, 67, of Merrill, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. Flo was born February 13, 1954, in Chicago, daughter of the late Louis and Florence (Dombrowski) Pempek. She married Edward Brazeau on April 24, 1976, in Illinois. He survives. Flo and Ed had lived for several years in Illinois and in 1989 they moved to the Merrill area. Flo worked as an executive assistant at Church Mutual Insurance for 25 years and retired in February of 2016. Flo loved her family especially her granddaughter, Brinlee. She enjoyed taking care of her family and the house, cooking and baking, flower and vegetable gardening, and shopping online. Flo also enjoyed playing Pinnacle every Tuesday with her friends.

merrillfotonews.com

