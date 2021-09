JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Jackson County wants to take over a city-owned trail and boardwalk in Cascade Falls Park to save them from being removed due to road construction. The county’s Board of Commission approved moving forward with gaining ownership of the trail and boardwalk from the city of Jackson during its Sept. 21 meeting. The county also plans to make improvements to both recreational areas, which are near the Cascades Falls lagoons.

JACKSON COUNTY, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO