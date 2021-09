Most of us know vitamin C as a popular cold remedy. However, boosting your immune system isn't the only way your body can benefit from vitamin C. It actually helps you in ways you may not yet realize. The antioxidant power of vitamin C helps to reduce your risk of cancer and other serious diseases, as well as boost collagen levels and help prevent vision loss. And in the last few years, more key studies have found that vitamin c is also linked to gut health.

SCIENCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO