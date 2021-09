Fokus Mining Corporation (“Fokus” or the “Company“) (TSXV: FKM) (OTCQB: FKMCF) (FSE: F7E1) is pleased to announce that it has mandated InnovExplo Inc., consultant in geology and mining engineering in order to begin mineral resources estimates update on the GP Zone and initial estimates of the AuEq on Hendrick and Moriss zones and overall Golden Triangle area of the Galloway project, where a major drilling program is still underway. InnovExplo will also make a series of recommendations in order to maximize the data from actual and future drilling.

MINERAL COUNTY, NV ・ 6 DAYS AGO